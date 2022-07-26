FULTON — The racing Saturday at Fulton Speedway was as hot as the weather on RFH’s Hideaway Night.
Feature winners were Larry Wight (Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds), Rocky Grosso and Jake Davis (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Ron Hawker (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), Danny Allen (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman), and Joe August (Dirt Car Modified Nostalgia Tour).
Wight charged into the lead on lap 21 to capture a hotly contested Modified race.
Matt Becker took advantage of a front-row starting spot to take the initial lead in the 35-lap Modified feature with Tommy Collins, Bob Henry Jr., Andrew Ferguson, and Corey Barker racing in the top five.
A caution on lap 9 saw Becker’s bid margin evaporate. On the restart, Becker jumped back out to a lead, still running the top side of the speedway.
With 15 laps showing on the scoring tower, Becker still showed the way out front as the division heavy hitters made their way toward the front as Dave Marcuccilli, Collins, Larry Wight, and Tim Sears Jr. raced in the top five.
On lap 20, you could have thrown a blanket over Becker, Marcuccilli, and Wight, and Wight blasted into the lead one lap later.
After a lap 24 caution flag, the restart saw points leader Tim Sears Jr. suddenly slow to a stop on the frontstraight. He had to be pushed to the pits, ending his night.
Over the final laps, Wight had his car working no matter where he put it on the speedway, and he cruised under the checkers two seconds ahead of Ron Davis III, Marcuccilli, Todd Root, and Collins.
Marcuccilli’s third-place finish and the mechanical issues experienced by Tim Sears Jr. resulted in Marcuccilli being the new points leader with only six point-paying races left to decide the 2022 track championship. Marcuccilli (512), Sears (511), and Davis (499) are the top three in the division.
In Saturday’s first 25-lap Sportsman feature, Friday night’s Brewerton Speedway winner Richard Murtaugh bolted out to a half a straightaway lead by lap 5 with Cody Manitta, Rocky Grosso, Kearra Backus, and A.J. Miller in a tight battle for second through fifth.
Through 10 laps, Murtaugh, Manitta, and Grosso were locked in a battle for the top spot.
Grosso, who ran the entire race on the bottom groove, worked his way to the lead on lap 18 and looked to run away from the field. Just when it looked like Grosso was heading to victory lane, a caution flag on lap 23 set up a restart and a dash to the checkered flag.
When racing resumed, Grosso ran the bottom lane to perfection, collecting his first Fulton Speedway win. Miller, Murtaugh, Manitta, and points leader Chris Mackey completed the top five.
Jake Davis and Quinn Wallis bolted out to a two-car breakaway in the early going of the second 25-lap Sportsman feature.
On lap 10, Davis still led as he still had Wallis hounding his back bumper. Wade Chrisman, Jordan Millard, and Brett Sears raced third through fifth.
A caution flag on lap 20 bunched the field and set up a five-lap sprint for the win. Over the final laps there was no stopping Davis as his comeback from a hard wreck where he was knocked out recently was complete. He won the drag race out of turn 4 to triumph by a half a car length over Wallis. Brett Sears, Chrisman, and Andrew Buff rounded out the top five.
In the 20-lap feature for the Hobby Stocks, Edward Stevens and Jim Evans led early laps before Ron Hawker made the winning pass on lap 5. The win wasn’t easy as he had to hold off different drivers who challenged him for the win. Bob Buono, Casey Cunningham, Evans, and Ron Marsden finished second through fifth.
Danny Allen dominated the 15-lap Novice Sportsman feature, leading every lap for his first win. He was followed by Brianna Murtaugh, Hunter Hollenbeck, Rick Kinney, and Steven Talbot.
Joe August cruised to the win in the 20-lap Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour feature over Aaron Pugh, Matt Barbour, Steve Longo, and Bill Leonard.
This Saturday, July 30, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will present the H2No boat race plus the Midway Fan Fest. Racing on the speedway will feature the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for ticket details and more information.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Larry Wight, Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Todd Root, Tommy Collins, Andrew Ferguson, Marshall Hurd, Corey Barker, Colton Wilson, Justin Crisafulli, Chris Cunningham, Sean Beardsley, Jeff Prentice, Max Hill, Ryan Richardson, Tim Sears Jr., Matt Becker, Bob Henry Jr., Rusty Smith, Aaron Jacobs, A.J. Kingsley, Teddy Starr.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Rocky Grosso, A.J. Miller, Richard Murtaugh, Cody Manitta, Chris Mackey, Kyle Devendorf, Joe Kline, Teddy Clayton Jr., Alan Fink, Jimmy Moyer, Kearra Backus, Robert Gage, Stephen Marshall, Kevan Cook, Brett Draper, Justin Breezee, Skylar Greenfield, Gordon Smith III.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Jake Davis, Quinn Wallis, Brett Sears, Wade Chrisman, Andrew Buff, Remington Hamm, Emmett Waldron, Amy Holland, Tyler Murray, Colby Herzog, Clayton Brewer III, Dorian Wahdan, Jason Parkhurst Jr., Matthew Richardson, Savannah Laflair, Jordan Millard, Tony Finch II, Tim Gareau, Ed Downing, Billy Sauve.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Ronald Hawker, Bob Buono, Casey Cunningham, Jim Evans, Ron Marsden, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Adam Hunt, Edward Stevens, Todd Koegel, Brandon Barron, Shawn Hurd.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Danny Allen, Brianna Murtaugh, Hunter Hollenbeck, Rick Kinney, Steven Tabor, Matthew Backus, Joe Wilcox.
Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour (20 laps, top five): Joe August, Aaron Pugh, Matt Barbour, Steve Longo, Bill Leonard.
