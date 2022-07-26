FULTON — The racing Saturday at Fulton Speedway was as hot as the weather on RFH’s Hideaway Night.

Feature winners were Larry Wight (Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds), Rocky Grosso and Jake Davis (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Ron Hawker (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), Danny Allen (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman), and Joe August (Dirt Car Modified Nostalgia Tour).

Recommended for you