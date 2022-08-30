BREWERTON — Larry Wight won the 35-lap DIRTcar Big-Block Modified feature on Friday at Brewerton Speedway, setting up a final showdown with Chris Hile for the track title on Sept. 2.
Wight trails Hile by two points heading into the final points night of the Brewerton season.
The Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman battle for the track championship will see Amy Holland leading Alan Fink by 11 points.
Other Aug. 26 feature winners on John Wilber Snap-On Tools Night were Chris Hulsizer (Sportsman), Joe Isabell (Mod Lites), and Chris Bonoffski (Four-Cylinder Super Stocks).
Tyler Trump took advantage of a front-row starting spot in the Modified feature to take a huge lead by lap 5 over Marshall Hurd. Racing behind them were Sean Beardsley in a Small-Block, Chad Phelps, and Ben Bushaw.
Trump lengthened his lead to a straightaway on lap 10 over Hurd. In a tight battle behind the top two were Beardsley, Phelps, Larry Wight, and Tim Sears Jr.
A caution flag on lap 14 erased Trump’s lead. The restart saw Wight move into second, and he took the lead after a caution and restart on lap 16.
Wight bolted away from the field by lap 20, leaving Trump, Sears, Hurd, and Jimmy Phelps to race for top-five spots.
Over the final laps, Wight cruised to the win over Trump and Sears. Hile came from the 15th starting spot to place fourth. Jimmy Phelps took fifth place.
The 25-lap Sportsman feature had Chris Hulsizer and Savannah Laflair in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field by lap 5 with Riley Rogala, Buddy Leathley, and Cody Manitta trailing the top two.
With 10 laps remaining, Hulsizer held onto a slim lead over Laflair with Rogala, Manitta and Leathley showing in the top five.
A yellow flag on lap 20 set up a five-lap dash to the checkers. Over those final laps, there was no stopping Hulsizer from winning his first-career Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature at Brewerton Speedway. Rogala, Laflair, Manitta, and Stephen Marshall completed the top five. Rogala had his purse withheld for non-performance technical issues.
Brad Harris led the opening two laps of the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites feature when the caution came out. On the restart, Joe Isabell charged from third to the lead and started driving away from the field.
Isabell was in total control of the race until a late yellow flag bunched the field. Kyle Demo threw everything he had at Joe Isabell, but Isabell was a touch faster, winning his sixth feature of the year by 0.191 of a second at the checkers. Isabell took second, Justin Williams third, Joe Garafolo fourth, and Joel Moller fifth.
The final 15-lap Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stock feature of the season was a memorable one. Corey Valade and Justin Pope both led laps early while Chris Bonoffski was making his way to the front from his 15th starting spot, setting up a wild final lap.
The mad scramble coming out of turn 4 to the checkers saw Bonoffski winning by inches over Pope, and Valade. Jacob Dupra and Zak Petrie finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Bonoffski’s win was the icing on the cake, as he is also the 2022 track champion.
This Friday, Sept. 2, is the final weekly race of the 2022 season presented by 87 Speed. On the race card will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, plus the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints.
Pits will open at 4 p.m., and the grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
See www.brewertonspeedway.com for ticket details and more information.
