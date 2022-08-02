BREWERTON — In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over until it’s over,” rang true Friday at the Brewerton Speedway in the Modified feature.

Larry Wight took the lead on lap 15 of the 35-lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modified feature and was in control of the race until the late going when lapped traffic slowed Wight’s quick pace. That allowed Tim Sears Jr. to make a late charge. 

