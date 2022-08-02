BREWERTON — In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over until it’s over,” rang true Friday at the Brewerton Speedway in the Modified feature.
Larry Wight took the lead on lap 15 of the 35-lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modified feature and was in control of the race until the late going when lapped traffic slowed Wight’s quick pace. That allowed Tim Sears Jr. to make a late charge.
The race was decided exiting turn 4 coming down to the checkered flag, with Wight picking up the win by a narrow 0.286 of a second.
Other winners on NAPA Auto Parts Night were Mat Caprara (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Joe Isabell (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites), and Damien Bechler (Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks).
Dylan Zacharias took the lead at the start of the 35-lap Modified feature. He opened a 10-car-length advantage by lap 5, leaving Ben Bushaw, Adam Roberts, Zach Payne, and Jackson Gill to race for second through fifth.
On lap 10, Zacharias was still in front in his small-block as Payne and Larry Wight, who started 11th, were closing fast.
Payne, running the top side of the speedway, drove into the lead on lap 12, with Wight driving into the top spot three laps later.
A caution flag on lap 18 set up Wight, Gill, Payne, Tim Sears Jr., and Zacharias in the top five for the restart.
Through 20 laps, Wight and Gill were in a two-car breakaway out front with Sears, Jimmy Phelps and Payne running third through fifth.
Wight opened the biggest lead of the race with 10 laps. Over the final laps, traffic was heavy and slowed Wight’s pace, allowing Sears to close ground. The final lap came down to a dash to the checkers out of turn 4, with Wight nipping Sears. Phelps, Gill, and Max McLaughlin finished third through fifth.
In the 25-lap Sportsman feature, Cody Manitta led until Matt Caprara drove into the lead on lap 4.
Through 10 laps, Caprara and Manitta were still slugging it out for the lead, with Earl Rudy right there waiting for any mistakes by the top two. Caprara opened a large advantage over Manitta with 10 laps to go with Rudy, Chris Hulsizer, and Dale Caswell in the top five.
A yellow flag on lap 21 set up a shootout to the checkered flag. When racing resumed, Caprara kept the point and went on to his first career Brewerton Speedway Sportsman triumph. Completing the top five were Caswell, Rudy, Hulsizer, and Kyle Devendorf.
The 20-lap Mod Lites feature saw Tom Mackey lead the opening five laps before Joe Isabell powered into the lead. Isabell went on to notch his second win in a row. Mackey, Mike Mullen, Doug Williams, and Matt Kitts finished second through fifth.
The top two in Four-Cylinder Super Stock points battled it out almost the entire 15-lap feature, with Daimen Bechler grabbing the narrow win over Chris Bonoffski. Zak Petrie, Jacob Dupra, and Ray Bechler completed the top five.
This Friday, Ehrlich Pest Control will present the program, featuring the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, plus the Fulton Speedway Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.
Brewerton Speedway finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr., Jimmy Phelps, Jackson Gill, Max McLaughlin, Ron Davis III, Chris Hile, Dylan Zacharias, Sean Beardsley, Jeffrey Prentice, Zachary Payne, Tom Sears Jr., Joe August Jr., Nick Krause, Jeff Taylor, Andrew Ferguson, Max Hill, Ben Bushaw, Torrey Stoughtenger, Adam Roberts, Tim Harris, Austin Murphy, Chad Phelps, J.J. Courcy, Michelle Courcy.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman (25 laps): Matt Caprara, Dale Caswell, Earl Rudy, Chris Hulsizer, Kyle Devendorf, Riley Rogala, Alan Fink, Amy Holland, Buddy Leathley, Zach Sobotka, Nick Root, Richard Murtaugh, Stephen Marshall, Savannah Laflair, Brandon Chretien, Michael Root, James Donaldson, Chris Crump, Tony Finch II, Austin Germinio, Delbert LaGrow Jr., Brandon Carvey, R.J. Budd, Robert Gage, Bucky Hayes, Ryan Dolbear, John Wilber, Cody Manitta (DQ).
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (20 laps): Joe Isabell, Thomas Mackey, Mike Mullen, Doug Williams, Matt Kitts, Joel Moller, Tucker Halliday, Jammer Applegate II, Kyle Demo, Kelly Skinner, R.J. Budd, Roger Olschewski Jr., Clayton Brewer III, Brad Harris, Sam Usborne.
Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks (15 laps): Damien Bechler, Chris Bonoffski, Zak Petrie, Jacob Dupra, Ray Bechler, Brian Evenden, Clayton Koch, Samuel Curcie, Walt VanEpps, Kingston Sprague, Alexandra Parker, Cody Thomas.
