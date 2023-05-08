FULTON — The finish of the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature Saturday at Fulton Speedway pitted two of the best in the division that came down to a drag race out of turn 4 to the checkered flag.
Phoenix’s Larry Wight edged defending track champion Tim Sears Jr. by 0.011 of a second.
Other winners on Compass Credit Union Night were Andrew Buff and Brandon Carvey (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), John Pietrowicz (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), and Hunter Hollenbeck (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).
Billy Dunn and Andrew Ferguson led the Modified field to the initial green flag, with Ferguson grabbing the advantage in the 35-lap feature.
Through five laps, Ferguson held the lead followed by Wight, Dunn, modified rookie Amy Holland, and Tim Sears Jr.
Wight passed Ferguson to take over the point on lap 8.
By lap 15, Wight had a straightaway lead as he started putting cars down a lap, leaving Ferguson, Dunn, Sears, and Holland to battle for second through fifth.
Sears worked his way up to second place by lap 20. Completing the top five at that point were Ferguson, Dunn, and Holland.
Just when it looked like Wight would cruise to the win, leading by 4.7 seconds, the whole race changed with caution flags on laps 30 and 31. This gave Sears one last shot at overtaking Wight.
When racing resumed, Sears threw everything he had at Wight. With Wight running the middle to the top of the speedway, that allowed Sears on the final lap to drive the bottom in turns 3 and 4, pulling even with Wight exiting turn 4 and setting up a drag race to the finish. Wight won by inches.
Dunn, Dave Marcuccilli, and Holland in her first Modified feature rounded out the top five.
In the first 25-lap Sportsman feature, defending track champion Andrew Buff grabbed the lead and by lap 5 he was in a two-car breakaway with Wade Chrisman. Cody Manitta, Kyle Devendorf, and Ryan Dolbear battled for third through fifth.
With 10 laps to go Andrew Buff and Dolbear were in a tight race for the lead. Over the final laps Andrew Buff hit his marks and drove to victory lane. Dolbear placed second, followed by Zach Buff, Cody Manitta, and Tony Finch.
The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Emmett Waldon lead the opening five laps just before a yellow flag slowed the pace. On the restart, Brandon Carvey went to the outside of Waldron and drove into the lead.
By lap 10, Matt Janczuk began pressuring Carvey for the lead, with Waldron, Clayton Brewer, and Richard Murtaugh also in the mix.
With 10 laps remaining, Carvey was on rails on the bottom of the speedway and Janczuk was using multiple grooves looking for a way by. On the last lap, traffic slowed Carvey’s momentum, giving Janczuk one last shot at the win. Carvey held his line and beat Janczuk to the checkered flag by a car length. Waldron, Brewer, and Murtaugh completed the top five.
John Pietrowicz dominated the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature. He took the lead from Adam Hunt on lap 4 and then drove away from the field for his second straight win to start the season. Hunt, Jim Evans, Brennan Ftizgibbons, and Edward Stevens completed the top five.
Hunter Hollenbeck led every lap of the 15-lap Novice Sportsman feature to take the win over Owen Bird, Nathan Novak, Dave Kingsley, and Danny Allen.
Heather Parkhurst organized a helmet drive to benefit the families of Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver, who were involved in a tragic accident last Sunday. Through the generosity of Fulton’s fans and teams, $2,810 was raised for the families.
This Saturday at Fulton Speedway, Ferris Mowers and Regional Truck & Trailer will present the program. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
Also, Stewart Friesen’s Ferris Mowers No. #52 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota Tundra on display in the midway.
Pits will open at 4 p.m., with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Racing is at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more details.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
May 6 Results
Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): 1. L. Wight, 2. T. Sears Jr., 3. B. Dunn, 4. D. Marcuccilli, 5. A. Holland, 6. T. Meeks, 7, C. Mackey, 8. T. Collins, 9. C. Barker, 10. D. Webb, 11. C. Phelps, 12. M. Hurd, 13. J. Gill, 14. A. Fink, 15. J. Meeks, 16. C. Castelletti, 17, T. Harris, 18. T. Thompson, 19. A. Kingsley, 20. R. Davis III, 21. L. Fuller, 22. R. Gage, 23. N. Krause, 24. A. Ferguson.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): 1. A. Buff, 2. R. Dolbear, 3. Z. Buff, 4. C. Manitta, 5. T. Finch II, 6. W. Chrisman, 7. R. Hamm, 8. K. Devendorf, 9. C. Hulsizer, 10. K. Cook, 11. J. Parkhurst Jr., 12. J. Kline, 13. T. Clayton Jr., 14. M. Button, 15. M. Root, 16. D. Hutton, 17. S. Greenfield, 18. D. Wahdan, 19. J. Donaldson, 20. B. Leathley.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): 1. B. Carvey, 2. M. Janczuk, 3. E. Waldron, 4. C. Brewer III, 5. R. Murtaugh, 6. D. Rogers, 7. A. Miller, 8. D. Moyer, 9. S. Marshall, 10. J. Moyer, 11. B. Sears, 12. J. Fellows, 13. A. Cooper, 14. S. Laflair, 15. J. Dupra, 16. B. Herrington, 17. T. Corcoran, 18. T. Gareau, 19. A. Germinio.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): 1. J. Pietrowicz, 2. A. Hunt, 3. J. Evans, 4. B. Fitzgibbons, 5. E. Stevens, 6. S. Doucette, 7. M. Watkins, 8. C. Cunningham, 9. R. Hawker, 10. B. Barron.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): 1. H. Hollenbeck, 2. N. Novak, 3. D. Kingsley, 4. S. Simmons, 5. S. Groom, 6. J. Wilcox, 7. B. Hogan, 8. B. Murtaugh, 9. J. Hughto, 10. O. Bird, 11. D. Allen.
