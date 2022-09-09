OSWEGO — The Jake’s Automotive Small-Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its fourth event of 2022 as part of U.S. Open Weekend at Lancaster Motorplex on Sunday, Sept. 11, presented by Mardon.
This will be the first visit to Lancaster for the Small-Block Supers, which make their home at Oswego Speedway on a weekly basis.
The series is fresh off of its biggest race of the season, the Bud Light SBS Classic 60, run last Sunday at Oswego. SBSCS series promoter and Oswego track champion Dan Kapuscinski earned his first series win of the season.
“Our series is eager to get to Lancaster for the first time this weekend,” said Kapuscinski. “We can’t thank everyone at Lancaster enough for having us, as well as our presenting sponsor Mardon, which is helping us to boast a $1,000 payday for our winner on Sunday.”
A total of 18 teams have already scored points on the tour this season with the No. 23 Flack Racing entry, piloted by Kapuscinski, leading the standings. With three top-five finishes this season and a Classic Weekend triumph at Oswego, Kapuscinski holds a 68-point edge on series runner-up Greg O’Connor in the G.O. Racing No. 90.
The Robbie Wirth Racing No. 04, which went to victory lane twice earlier this season with Mike Bruce at the controls, rides third in the standings after Oswego with Wirth now at the controls.
The Ratcliff Racing No. 72 of Drew Pascuzzi is fourth overall, followed by the Proud Motorsports No. 54 of Tim Proud in fifth.
Completing the Top 10 ahead of Lancaster are Jude Parker, Noah Ratcliff, Griffin Miller, D.J. Shuman, and A.J. Larkin.
Pascuzzi continues to lead the $500-to-win Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Rookie of the Year battle by 18 points over Parker and 49 points over Shuman.
After missing the Bud Light SBS Classic at Oswego, Bruce is expected to be back this weekend in a new entry, with Alex Hoag also making his return to the Small-Block Supers division in the former Wallace Racing No. 49 machine.
Lancaster’s pit gates will open at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with hot laps beginning and grandstand gates opening at 11 a.m. Racing is set to start at 1 p.m.
Other divisions in action Sunday at Weedsport include the Race of Champions Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Late Models.
