Daniel Colabufo vs. Saint Anselm

Oswego State's Daniel Colabufo (left) protects the puck against a Saint Anselm defender in the Lakers' 6-2 win over the Hawks on Friday in the first round of the Clarion Best Western Oswego State Hockey Classic at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. 

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — A tightly contested matchup through 40 minutes, the Oswego State men’s hockey team exploded for a four-goal third period to propel itself to victory, with a 6-2 win over Saint Anselm on Friday to start the Oswego State Hockey Classic.

Coming off a two-week break since their last game, the Lakers had “a lot of rust” and “weren’t sharp” on the ice, head coach Ed Gosek said. But he said he told his players after the game that it’s not always going to be pretty.

Recommended for you