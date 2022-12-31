OSWEGO — A tightly contested matchup through 40 minutes, the Oswego State men’s hockey team exploded for a four-goal third period to propel itself to victory, with a 6-2 win over Saint Anselm on Friday to start the Oswego State Hockey Classic.
Coming off a two-week break since their last game, the Lakers had “a lot of rust” and “weren’t sharp” on the ice, head coach Ed Gosek said. But he said he told his players after the game that it’s not always going to be pretty.
“You’re not going to always have a complete game where you play the right way,” Gosek said. “It’s just the first game back. We’ve got to be better in those situations tomorrow.”
Saint Anselm opened the scoring just 4:51 into the first period on the power play after Tyler Flack was called for tripping. A little more than a minute into man-advantage, the Hawks ripped a shot from the blue line that looked like it was deflected past goaltender Cal Schell.
Hunter Brackett was credited with the unassisted goal to put Saint Anselm up 1-0.
Oswego State couldn’t capitalize on a five-on-three power play after Garrett Albertis was called for hooking, followed by a delay of game penalty from Andrew Andary. The Hawks blocked several shots, and kept the Lakers off the board for the time being.
As soon as Andary exited the penalty box, he got a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated into the offensive all alone, but Schell made a big glove save with 8:24 left in the period to keep it at a one-goal game.
“If they get the breakaway, it changes the whole complexity of how we’re playing and the momentum of the game,” Gosek said. “Cal stops the breakaway and gives us an opportunity to crawl back into it.”
Later in the opening frame, that Noah Bull got a cross-ice pass from Jackson Arcan to the center of the ice in the offensive zone. Bull skated in tight on goaltender Nick Howard, dragged the puck back forcing Howard to dive toward the puck.
Bull then found the back of the net on a backhand shot at 17:47 of the first period for the equalizer.
“For our guys, they’re no dummies. When we get down, it’s been a struggle this year,” Gosek said. “When you get down early, all of a sudden you start squeezing the sticks.”
Daniel Colabufo gave Oswego State the lead in the opening stages of the second period on a one-timed shot near the faceoff circle that snuck through Howard’s pads with 18:39 left in the stanza. Shane Bull picked up the primary assist.
The Lakers had eight shots in the second period, and controlled possession of the puck a majority of the time — limiting Saint Anselm to just two shots in the frame — but only had the one goal to show for it.
“It was 2-1 for a long time,” Gosek said. “We had opportunities to make it 3-1, and we didn’t.”
The Hawks tied the contest with 9:59 left in the game after Max Burum got in on a breakaway, getting a shot through the five-hole of Schell.
Gosek mentioned there was a lack of defensive awareness that led to Burum’s goal.
“Despite their awareness on (Anselm’s) second goal, I thought our defense did get better as the game went on,” he said. “We were just slow on the pivots, slow to get back to pucks and there wasn’t a lot of urgency there.”
Then the Lakers’ offense found their stride.
Alex DiCarlo got a long stretch pass from Ryan Bunka at the offensive blue line, and DiCarlo skated in on a breakaway, hitting the back of the net at 13:56 of the third period.
“DiCarlo’s goal was the result of a stretch pass. There’s a time for them, there’s a time to not do it,” Gosek said. “Just getting back to basics and good habits tomorrow, and we’ll see how it goes against Adrian.”
Matt McQuade scored his first goal of the night after he found a loose puck along the boards and skated in front of Howard, ripping a shot past Howard to put Oswego State up 4-2 with 4:33 left in the game. Noah Bull got a primary assist on the goal.
Saint Anselm eventually pulled Howard in favor of the extra attacker with 2:30 left in the game, and Gosek highlighted Schell’s focus despite heavy traffic in front of him. The freshman netminder finished the game with 14 saves, including some “timely saves,” Gosek added.
“Cal competed, he tracked the puck well and he was fighting for space,” Gosek said. “He was out there to get the deflections. It was a good start for him for the second semester.”
Noah Bull got his second goal of the night on the empty net after throwing the puck down the ice from the middle of the Lakers’ defensive zone with 58.3 left in the contest.
Noah Bull — who had a four-point night — has “been one of the best players all week” in practice, Gosek said.
“It’s not a fluke. … We watched him gain momentum at the end of the semester. You love to see players like that rewarded,” Gosek said. “He battled his way through the lineup, and arguably, tonight, he was our best player.”
McQuade, after the Hawks put Howard back in net, finished the scoring, notching the Lakers’ sixth goal with just about 30 seconds left in the game. Noah Bull picked up the assist for his fourth point of the night.
“The score was indicative of the game. It was a tight game. … The second period, we came out and played with a lot more jump and got the goal to at least gain some confidence and start playing better,” Gosek said. “As I said to them after the first (period), we have to learn from our shortcomings and get better. We’re building for long term (success) here.”
Oswego State (10-4, 7-1 SUNYAC) hosts defending national champions Adrian College on Saturday for the title game of the Clarion Best Western Oswego State Hockey Classic. The Bulldogs defeated Williams College on Friday, 3-1, to advance to the championship game.
“There’s a reason Adrian won the national championship last year. I don’t see any fall off from last year,” Gosek said. “They’re a very good team. We’re going to have to be better than we were tonight, and we’re going to have to make our breaks.”
Gosek said the Lakers will have to “take the body and tighten the gaps” against a highly-skilled team like Adrian.
Nonetheless, Oswego State is “excited to play against the defending national champion,” Gosek said.
“We’re excited for the challenge, and we’ll move forward and get prepared for tomorrow,” Gosek said. “Hopefully we can give them a contest.”
