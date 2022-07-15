Lakers announce Heather Moore as associate athletic director

OSWEGO — The SUNY Oswego Department of Athletics has announced the appointment of Heather Moore as the associate athletic director for internal operations.
The announcement was made by Assistant Vice President/Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy McManus.
“We are excited to welcome Heather to her new role within Laker athletics,” said McManus. “Through the search process, Heather reaffirmed her commitment to the student-athlete experience and Laker athletics. With her experience in coaching and academics, she will have a great impact on our department.”
Moore, who most recently served as the Lakers’ head field hockey coach and oversaw the Student-Athlete Academic Support Program, will oversee the execution of the department’s cost containment measures, athletic facilities, and NCAA compliance program. She will be working closely with student-athletes, staff and campus partners.
“I am excited to begin this new career path and I look forward to continuing to serve the SUNY Oswego athletic department in a new capacity,” Moore said. “I would like to thank Athletic Director Wendy McManus and the search committee for this opportunity. Go Lakers!”
A native of Greene, Moore was hired as the head field hockey coach in the spring of 2017. During her tenure, she guided 15 SUNYAC all-conference student-athletes, including three in 2021, and most recently had two players named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s (NFHCA) all-region first team. Kaitlyn Mastracco and Erica Scheblein became the first student-athletes to be recognized with this honor at Oswego State in the 52-year history of the program.
On top of these individual awards, the 2021 team stamped their names in the record books for Oswego State multiple times, including seven shutout performances, the most since 1984, the most goals in program history (59), most points in program history (154), highest goals per game average (3.47) and was second in road wins in a season (4).
Moore will continue to lead the Oswego State field hockey team through the 2022 season until a national search can be completed.
