Tessa Mucha enters the zone

Oswego State's Tessa Mucha (right) tries to get around Adrian's Jaden Rilei as Mucha enters the offensive zone during the second period of the Lakers' 5-0 loss to the Bulldogs Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team dropped its second game against Adrian College 5-0 Saturday.

Oswego State head coach Mark Digby hoped Adrian, a top 10 team in Division III women’s hockey, would help “jump start things” to make sure the Lakers are prepared for conference play. 

