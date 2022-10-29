OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team dropped its second game against Adrian College 5-0 Saturday.
Oswego State head coach Mark Digby hoped Adrian, a top 10 team in Division III women’s hockey, would help “jump start things” to make sure the Lakers are prepared for conference play.
Conference play in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League starts next weekend for the Lakers.
“With the strength of our league, we can’t afford to have any slip ups on our own end,” Digby said. “We have to make sure we’re prepared. Provided, if we can learn what we need to learn from these games, we’ll end up in a good spot.”
Adrian got an early power-play opportunity after Morgan Shines was called for bodychecking at 1:28 of the first period. With 17:05 left in the period, the Bulldogs scored off the rush with a goal from Karmen Anderson, assisted by Kaleigh Cadorette.
The Bulldogs added another goal in the opening frame with 4:21 left in the period after Raeghan Pietrowski took a shot from near the offensive blue line that made its way past goaltender Joanna Hiebert.
Adrian scored a short-handed goal right off the faceoff, and Anderson tallied her second goal of the game with 10:31 left in the period. Tia Lascelle shot from the blue line at 17:11 of the period to push the Bulldogs to a 4-0 lead.
Rounding out the scoring was Callie Wollschlager, who picked up a rebound from Jessica VonRuden. The latter’s shot from the blue line sailed over the net, hit the glass behind the goal and kicked out in front of the crease right onto Wallschlager’s stick.
The Bulldogs’ fifth goal came with 7:06 left in the game.
“When you play the top teams like that, you learn a lot about yourself. We did more positive (things) than negative today. But we have to execute. We get opportunities, whether it’s scoring opportunities or just zone time opportunities, and our puck decisions lead to a negative or we find a way to make to make pucks worse than to make them better,” Digby said. “When you play good teams, you can’t do that. For whatever reason, we’re just a little snake bit right now and can’t find a way to put a puck in the net.”
Oswego State threw 21 shots on net during the game, seven in each period. Digby said the team wasn’t without its chances, but the Lakers didn’t seem to have any “puck luck.” Digby also added that Adrian capitalized on a few mistakes from Oswego State.
“As the game went on, we tried to put more of an emphasis on just serving more pucks toward the front of the net and trying to get bodies there to whack in a loose puck. You hope that over the course of a weekend, you get just one (puck) to bounce for you,” Digby said. “When you’re in a battle like that, you’ve just got to hope one kind of goes your way. They get one that goes off our goalie’s pad, back of our defense’s foot an in. Those plays just can’t happen. Unfortunately, we’re seeing a bunch of them right now. Hopefully we’re getting them all out of the way.”
Oswego State (0-2) travels to SUNY Potsdam on Friday, followed by a road game at SUNY Canton on Saturday to kick off NEWHL play for the Lakers.
Digby said he hopes the team remains “consistent with (its) work ethic and just (its) confidence in (itself).” But he thinks two tough games against Adrian will get the team to where they “want to be at the end of the year.”
“Any time you go through a stretch like this, it’s hard,” Digby said. But, I’m not sure we’re going to have another stretch all seasons where we play three games against, what I would say are, top 10 teams in the country back to back to back."
By BEN GRIECO
