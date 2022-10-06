GENESEO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team tied conference foe Geneseo 0-0 on Wednesday at Geneseo.
The Lakers are now 2-1-1 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 7-3-1 overall.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 7:54 pm
GENESEO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team tied conference foe Geneseo 0-0 on Wednesday at Geneseo.
The Lakers are now 2-1-1 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 7-3-1 overall.
Geneseo is 3-0-1 in the SUNYAC and 6-3-1 overall.
The Knights played effective defense in the first half, allowing the Lakers to get only two shots in the half, coming from Amber McDermott and Katie Delgrosso. Geneseo had seven shots, but just two were on goal. Both were saved by Oswego State keeper Perri Anderson.
Each team took five shots in the second half, with Anderson making one more save.
Graisa Madden had two shots in the second half for the Lakers.
Oswego State’s next game is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Plattsburgh.
MEN’S SOCCER
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team tied visiting Geneseo 2-2 on Wednesday.
The Lakers are now 1-2-2 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 4-5-1 overall.
Geneseo is 1-1-2 in the SUNYAC and 7-3-1 overall.
In the early going, Oswego State took four shots, including one by HaJoon Lee that banged off the crossbar.
The Lakers’ Kieran Gilroy opened the scoring at 35:57, assisted by Ryan Young.
Geneseo’s Joe Vogt tied the game 3:59 into the second half, but Oswego State’s Lee scored less than a minute later to make it 2-1 for the home team.
Adam Astarita scored at 10:04 of the second half to account for the 2-2 final tally.
Geneseo finished with a 23-10 advantage in shots for the game, and a 12-5 advantage in corner kicks.
Oswego State goalkeeper Andre Bourjolly made six saves.
Oswego State will host Plattsburgh at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.