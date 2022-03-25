ROCHESTER — The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team suffered a setback on the road Wednesday, falling 14-10 to Nazareth College.
The Golden Flyers started fast, with Reva Mussi opening the scoring just under two minutes in. Maggie Vay followed with back-to-back goals, propelling Nazareth to an early 3-0 lead.
The Lakers responded, with Julia Quirk getting Oswego State on the board, and Sela Wiley cutting the lead to one with 1:55 left in the first quarter. However, Nazareth answered with a goal from Emma Robinson, giving the Golden Flyers a 4-2 lead after one.
Wiley opened up scoring in the second quarter, with Shae McConnell finishing a feed from Logan Castiglione five minutes later to tie the contest, 4-4. The teams traded goals from here, with Maren Wallace giving Nazareth a 5-4 lead, and Isabella Lembo tying the game for Oswego State just a minute and a half later.
The Golden Flyers picked up some big momentum heading into the half, however, as Emily Paddock scored with 55 seconds left to send Nazareth into the break with a 6-5 lead.
The third quarter was all Nazareth, as they scored the first five goals of the half. Vay scored twice in the opening minutes, making it 8-5, and Emma States scored to extend the lead to 9-5. Vay and Paddock both added another goal each, giving Nazareth an 11-5 lead.
Quirk netted the final goal of the third for the Lakers, and finished a feed from Madison Davis to start scoring in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 11-7. Mussi responded for the Golden Flyers, but Lembo scored to keep the deficit at four goals with 7:25 remaining.
The Lakers were unable to cut into the deficit, with the two teams trading goals over the final minutes of regulation. Robinson scored off an assist from Vay to extend the lead to 13-8, with Quirk answering less than a minute later. The Golden Flyers’ lead was extended to five again after a goal from Hannah Kirisits, and Wiley quickly responded with what was the game’s final goal, wrapping up a 14-10 victory for Nazareth.
Quirk scored four goals to lead the Lakers, with Wiley adding a hat trick (three goals). Lembo scored twice, with McConnell rounding out Oswego State’s goal-scoring. Castiglione and Davis each added assists, while goalie Sarah Kamide made 10 saves on 24 shots in the loss.
Vay had six points (five goals, one assist) for Nazareth in the win. Robinson had four points (two goals, two assists), with States adding three points (one goal, two assists) and both Mussi and Paddock scoring twice. Katie Lawrence made 12 saves on 22 shots, earning the win in net.
Oswego State (1-6) will open its SUNYAC schedule by hosting SUNY Fredonia at 1 p.m. Saturday at Laker Turf Stadium.
