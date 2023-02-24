Avery Webster vs. Buffalo State

Oswego State women’s hockey senior Avery Webster skates into the offensive zone during the Lakers’ 9-1 Senior Day victory over Buffalo State on Feb. 11. Webster posted two assists in the contest. The Lakers travel to SUNY Cortland Saturday for the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinal matchup at 3 p.m.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — For the first time in head coach Mark Digby’s career with the Oswego State women’s hockey team, someone won by more than a one-goal margin between the Lakers and SUNY Cortland.

The Red Dragons topped Oswego State 2-0 on Feb. 10. The last time a game was decided by two or more goals was Feb. 13, 2019 — the last season Digby was an assistant coach with the men’s program — and there have been 10 meetings between the Northeast Women’s Hockey League foes since then.

