OSWEGO — For the first time in head coach Mark Digby’s career with the Oswego State women’s hockey team, someone won by more than a one-goal margin between the Lakers and SUNY Cortland.
The Red Dragons topped Oswego State 2-0 on Feb. 10. The last time a game was decided by two or more goals was Feb. 13, 2019 — the last season Digby was an assistant coach with the men’s program — and there have been 10 meetings between the Northeast Women’s Hockey League foes since then.
In the most recent contest, Cortland goalie Molly Goergen posted 28 saves to preserve the shutout. Both Meggan Cramer and Quinn Metcalfe scored for the Red Dragons in the third period. Cramer’s came at 1:34 of the period, and Metcalfe’s was on the power play with 9:54 left in the game.
“Nine out of the 10 (of the last games) have been one-goal games or tied. I think, just going off that, you have a pretty good idea of what type of game you’re in store for. I think the two teams are very evenly matched, and now it’s just who executes better and who capitalizes when they get chances,” Digby said. “It’s not like we didn’t have chances in the game (on Feb. 10), and it’s not like they only had two chances in the game. It’s just who executes and who finds a way to put them in the net when you get a chance?”
Oswego State and Cortland will battle once again Saturday at 3 p.m. for the NEWHL semifinals.
This isn’t the first time Oswego State and Cortland have gone head to head in the semifinals. Last season, the Lakers hosted the Red Dragons at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. And, in what is becoming a budding rivalry, it came down to an overtime contest.
Both Oswego State’s Joanna Hiebert and Goergen had stopped every puck they faced for the first 70 minutes and 56 seconds of the contest. Hiebert made 21 saves in the contest while Goergen stopped 30 shots.
All it took was a shot from Grace Schnorr that went off the shoulder of Dany Donegan and snuck by Hiebert to send Cortland to the NEWHL championship that season.
“For the most part, once we got that first game against them out of the way in November (this season), I don’t want to say it becomes its own animal game by game. But, because of the way the games have played and because they’ve been so tightly contested, you have trouble remembering back more than one game,” Digby said. “It’s always just, you know they were tight, so what happened in the last (game)?”
Oswego State (14-10-1, 11-6-1 NEWHL) enters the playoffs in a unique situation: it had a somewhat extended break between its last game and the semifinals. Typically in a season, the last regular-season weekend leads right into the semifinals the following weekend. This campaign, with the way the schedule fell, the Lakers had a week of just practices before getting ready to travel to Cortland.
Digby said that during the first week, without a game to focus on for the weekend, it allowed Oswego State to “refocus on some fundamental things” in a way that wasn’t too structural.
“It was more just a, I don’t want to say a development week, but we tried to use it like that to make us better,” Digby said.
This past week, the Lakers’ focus turned to the “structural pieces” of their game, looking to enter Saturday’s contest “with a clear mind.”
“You don’t want everybody going into the game thinking too much. You just want them to go out and play. If you try to throw all sorts of new stuff at them — it wouldn’t matter how long you had — you’d probably got into the first game and you’d overthink it,” Digby said. “If you’ve done things the right way all year, then playoffs should be relatively natural. You’ve got just got to dial in on some of those little details that it takes to be effective this time of year.”
Prior to the week of just practices, Oswego State led an offensive rout over Buffalo State 9-1 on Feb. 11 on the Lakers’ Senior Day. Twelve players recorded at least one point. Morgan Shines had a hat trick in the contest, while Ariella Haas put up a four-point night (2 goals, 2 assists). Amanda Zenstein, Rheya Zemlak, Avery Webster and Kensie Malone all recorded two assists for multi-point nights.
Mack Hull, Rylee Preston, Ashlyn McGrath and Lizzie Burke rounded out the scoring.
In net, Lexi Levy made 17 saves in the first two periods of action. Rachel Brase stopped five of six shots in the final frame.
Digby said the win over the Bengals showed “some mental toughness,” bouncing back from the loss against Cortland.
“I thought we did a lot of good things in the game. It wasn’t really until the last three or four minutes of the game that things started to go sideways a little bit, but I think that was more seniors just wanting to have some fun in the game, and I totally understand that,” Digby said. “It got a little entertaining there in the end, but up until that point, everybody had played the game the right way. Nobody played selfish. I thought we moved pucks, and I thought it was a good sign of what’s to come.”
Digby mentioned the Lakers don’t want to put the Cortland loss by the wayside, because it’s important to remember “why things happened” — and in that game’s case, the “why” is more important than the final result, he said.
“Not only did we not get the win, but we also didn’t play very well. It was either we didn’t play well, or they played extremely well,” Digby said. “Then, if it’s them playing well, then what is it that we’ve got to tweak? We’re trying to look intelligently at what’s happening and just trying to make sure we’re taking care of what we can take care of on Saturday.”
The two prior league meetings this season saw Oswego State come away with a 2-1 win on Nov. 18 in Oswego before topping the Red Dragons again 1-0 in Cortland on Nov. 19.
Digby attributed the tight games against not just Cortland, but the entire league, to the depth the conference. He added that every team has “some sort of dangerous aspect to their game.” He highlighted Buffalo State’s goaltending, Potsdam’s pair of the “most dynamic kids in the league,” as well as the Bears’ solid goaltending.
“There’s no off weekends,” Digby mentioned.
But when it comes to Oswego State and Cortland, Digby noted the teams “make ups are very similar,” leading to the very tight contests over the last few years.
Digby said it’s “funny to look at from where everything was three or four years ago to where it is now.”
During the first year of the NEWHL — the 2017-18 season — Cortland was eliminated from the NEWHL playoffs as the fifth team out of just five programs at the time. Just one team was eliminated when the NEWHL was a five-team league.
Now, Cortland has found a grove, even defeating Plattsburgh — which hosts SUNY Canton in the other semifinal game Saturday — to hand the Cardinals their first loss in the NEWHL. The Lakers tied Plattsburgh during the inaugural season, and Cortland tied the Cardinals last season.
But up until Dec. 2, 2022, Plattsburgh had never left a league game without taking at least one league point home.
Coach (Rick) Filighera has done a great job, and he’s certainly made their program better,” Digby said of Cortland’s program. “When you get teams like that, that you have to play against pretty consistently, it just helps develop mental toughness and helps develop consistency in our game. … I’m excited to see where the league’s going.”
With the Lakers’ tough non-conference schedule this season — and tough league games against NEWHL opponents — Digby knows Oswego State has to win the conference championship if it wants a shot at the NCAA tournament.
Digby said he hopes the tough non-league schedule the Lakers took on this year — including top teams in the NESCAC, UCHC and NCHA — can help players have “experiences to draw on this time of year” as the pressure of each game is increased.
“We have enough players that have experienced it in the past, as far as being close or being on the bubble or a couple of the transfers have been in the NCAA tournament, they really understand how the process works. Each year, our returning players, they draw a little bit more on that, and start to understand the importance of those games,” Digby said. “Unfortunately this year, we just didn’t take care of our own business when we had the opportunities. Things started out OK with the win against Hamilton, but we just dropped too many (games) late. Now it’s up to us to get two more wins if we want to get in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.