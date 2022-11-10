Avery Webster takes a shot

Avery Webster of the Oswego State women’s hockey team looks to take a shot during recent action. The Lakers will play today at Morrisville, and at home on Saturday against Morrisville.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday.

Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”

