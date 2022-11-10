OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday.
Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”
But Saturday also allowed Oswego State to show some grit, after falling to SUNY Potsdam 2-1 the night before.
“When you go and drop one that you probably shouldn’t, it kicks you in the teeth a little bit and you have to really look in the mirror and re-address some of the things you’re hoping to avoid,” Digby said. “It was nice to see the energy, the determination in the team (on Saturday). There was no way we weren’t coming out with that win.”
Now, another pair of Northeast Women’s Hockey League games await the Lakers with back-to-back matchups against Morrisville State today and Saturday. Today’s game is at Morrisville, and the Lakers play host to the Mustangs on Saturday.
The Mustangs (0-3-1, 0-2-0 NEWHL) are coming off a pair of losses against Plattsburgh State. The Cardinals won 6-1 Friday and 7-1 Saturday.
Sophomores Pippy Pritchard and Kate Mabey lead a struggling offense that has scored four goals in four games, one in each contest. Pippy has one goal and one assist, while Mabey has two assists. Allicen Bouchard, Rhys Brown and Allie Davidson all have one goal on the season.
Two of the Mustangs’ goalies have seen ice time. Emma Plett has started in all four games, with a .887 save percentage and a 4.60 goals-against average. Maggie Jones replaced Plett in the second Plattsburgh game, making 24 saves and allowing one goal.
Last season, the Lakers swept the Mustangs in all three league matchups. Both games in Morrisville were shutouts (8-0 on Jan. 18 and 6-0 on Feb. 18), while the Jan. 28 game in Oswego was a 2-1 contest.
Leading up to this weekend’s games, Digby said practices have been focusing on “little things” the team has to improve on. Monday’s practice focused on having a net-front presence and shot blocking in the defensive zone. Wednesday’s practice involved power-play and faceoff work.
“As we continue to clean up those areas, hopefully we’ll start finishing on some of these opportunities that we’re getting,” Digby said. “We’ve just got to continue to build on what we’re doing.”
Oswego State made a late push on Friday against Potsdam in the third period with a power-play goal from Ashlyn McGrath, but the two second-period goals from the Bears were too much. Kaylee Merrill scored both of them, one at 1:56 of the period and the other at 16:25.
Goaltender Lexi Levy made 28 saves for Oswego State.
“Even Friday night during the first period, Lexi had a couple (shots) that she fought that she doesn’t usually. She’s usually pretty smooth. As the game went on, I thought she settled in really well,” Digby said. “She made some real difficult saves look easy. It’s tough to fault her on either goal.”
In Saturday’s game at Canton, Myah Booth scored her first collegiate goal to open the scoring before the Roos’ Mathilde Couture responded early in the second period.
Three power-play goals later from Avery Webster, McGrath and Kyleigh Grugin pushed the Lakers to a 4-1 victory.
“We talked about when we got (home) on Saturday, hopefully we get to March and we’ve had a successful season, we can look back at 9:30 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday as the turning point in the season,” Digby said. “It’s certainly a nice feeling to have the first win out of the way. To finally get a bounce and a little bit of puck luck, not that it was great, but to finally have a game where you didn’t feel like the puck and the opponent were working against you, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.”
Levy made 15 saves in the win.
“She made some big saves. I don’t think she really saw a puck, like a true shot, on Saturday in the first period until there was 10 seconds left in the period. Then she’s got probably (Canton’s) best player coming right down the slot at her, and she made the save and made it look easy,” Digby said. “Any time you can control the play the way that we did Saturday, and then have a goalie that can make saves look that casual, it’s just intimidating for the other team because it’s not enough just to get pucks to the net, but you’ve got to really create opportunities. It just makes it that much harder on the other team.”
Oswego State (1-3, 1-1 NEWHL) now looks to secure four more league points with the weekend series against Morrisville.
Digby said playing a team back-to-back will be similar to when the Lakers hosted Adrian College earlier this season.
“You’ve got to continue to stack the good plays and shifts on top of each other if you want to get anywhere at the end of the year,” Digby said. “Friday, that’s a big momentum game. Go out, get yourselves feeling good, hopefully deny some opportunities, play good defense and then roll that into Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.