OSWEGO — The Oswego State women's hockey team opened Northeast Women's Hockey League play by splitting a pair of road contests over the weekend.The Lakers lost 2-1 at SUNY Potsdam on Friday and the bounced back to beat SUNY Canton 4-1 on Saturday.Potsdam 2, Oswego State 1: Kaylee Merrill scored both Potsdam goals in the second period, and the Bears held on to defeat the Lakers on Friday. Ashlyn McGrath notched a power-play goal in the third period, assisted by Morgan Shines, to draw the Lakers to within 2-1. But the comeback fell short.Oswego State goaltender Lexi Levy made 28 saves.Ellie Curfluh stopped 33 shots for the Bears.Oswego State 4, Canton 1: Oswego State earned its first win of the season Saturday at SUNY Canton.Scoring goals in the win were Myah Booth, Kyleigh Grugin, Ashlyn McGrath, and Avery Webster. Levy made 15 saves.Mathilde Couture scored for the Kangaroos, and Sirena Alvarez stopped 35 shots.After Booth gave the Lakers the lead at 15:47 in the first period, Couture tied it for Canton 2:11 into the middle stanza. Oswego State took the lead for good on Webster's power-play goal at 10:16 of the second period. McGrath and Grugin added power-play goals in the third period.Getting assists for Oswego State were Kaylen Taddia, Rheya Zemiak (2), McGrath, Webster, Ariella Haas, and Amanda Zenstein.Oswego State (1-1-0 NEWHL, 1-3-0 overall) will play a league game at 4 p.m. Friday at Morrisville.
