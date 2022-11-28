Laker women’s hockey team posts 2-1 victory at No. 13 Hamilton Nov 28, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON — The Oswego State women’s hockey team defeated the host Hamilton Continentals 2-1 on Sunday.It was the Lakers’ seventh-consecutive victory.Rachel Corbett and Kensie Malone scored goals for the Lakers (7-3 overall, 5-1 Northeast Women’s Hockey League). Hamilton fell to 2-2 overall.The Continentals got on the board first when Abby Kuhns scored at 18:00 of the opening period.Oswego State tied it in the second period. Corbett scored her first goal of the season at 17:48, assisted by Ashlyn McGrath and Taylor Hudon.Malone’s goal at 13:47 of the third period provided the winning margin for Oswego State. Mack Hull and Avery Webster assisted on the goal.With about two minutes remaining, Hamilton pulled its goalie, but the Lakers kept the Continentals off balance for the rest of the game, and left the Russell Sage Rink with a 2-1 victory.In net for the Lakers, Lexi Levy made 23 saves. She was helped by the Oswego State defense as the team recorded 18 blocked shots.Oswego State is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Friday at Buffalo State. The Lakers will return home for a 3 p.m. Saturday contest against Plattsburgh.Through the support of Oswego Health, admission to Oswego State women’s hockey regular-season home games is free of charge for the 2022-2023 season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Panel OKs 6% raise for legislators Latest e-Edition November 29, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLongtime SUNY Oswego astronomy professor diesThe Oswego tree lighting celebration is SaturdayLinda J. CookCommittee OKs demolition in Port CityLyle CooperOfficials: $2 million investment by county would increase Legends Fields’ appeal, tourismTheo Gagas CollisMuriel AdkinsOswego Speedway’s 2023 schedule includes Classic Weekend changesSanta Claus is coming to Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
