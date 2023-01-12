OSWEGO — After a mixed bag of results the last week, the Oswego State women’s hockey team is heading into its road weekend at Plattsburgh State with a different feeling.
The focus remains internal. As head coach Mark Digby called it, the Lakers are heading into a “nameless, faceless opponent.”
The last time Oswego State took on Plattsburgh, the Lakers were riding an eight-game win streak. They had just beaten Buffalo State 9-2 on Dec. 2, and came back home on Dec. 3 to host the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh went up 3-1 late in the game, and the Lakers started to make a comeback after Amanda Zenstein made it a one-goal game. But Oswego State couldn’t find the equalizer.
Now, after a 1-1-1 week — defeating SUNY Potsdam on Friday, tying SUNY Canton on Saturday and falling to Utica University on Tuesday — Oswego State is focusing on a “hard reset” and getting back to its identity, Digby said.
“Unfortunately, when you play the way we did on Tuesday, probably rightfully so, the focus shifts from your opponent to yourself. It should be there most of the time anyway, but it tends to drift when you get into big moments and into big games and you start to overcoach things and start to overthink things as players,” Digby said. “(Our practices were) about making sure we approach Friday’s game with the right mindset and the right identity. Probably very little, if any, talk about Plattsburgh.”
Digby called the past week a “mixed bag.” Digby noted the team’s maturity in its league contests against Potsdam and Canton.
Oswego State was up 3-1 over the Bears after the first period on Friday before Potsdam scored three-straight goals to go up 4-3 in the middle of the third period.
Digby added the Lakers “never got back on (their) heels” and picked up their intensity. Mack Hull scored all three goals in the third period to secure the 6-4 win.
“Mack’s done a really good job of settling into who she is as a player, who doesn’t overcomplicate the game and plays an intelligent game,” Digby said. “That’s why she’s been able to have the success that she’s had.”
The maturity expanded into Saturday, even though the result ended in a scoreless tie.
Oswego State had 43 shots on net, and limited Canton to just a few scoring opportunities, Digby said.
But everything flipped on Tuesday against Utica, falling 5-0 on the road.
“Tuesday, we just came out flat and got back on our heels and struggled with some decision-making. We got the result that we got,” Digby said. “I’m not sure it was necessarily a 5-0 game. But at the same time, I don’t know if we deserved a whole lot better either.”
Even though it was three games in a short span of time, Digby said it wasn’t about the physical fatigue factor, more so the “approach” to the game.
It’s been about the mental focus and decision-making. Digby added he doesn’t want the team to “oversimplify” things on offense. Another part of the mental side is understanding where the “next right play” is.
“You look at the amount of times that we waited to make scoring decisions until we had the puck on our stick on Saturday, or the amount of times that we’re trying to pick a goalie clean, instead of learning how we scored on Friday, which was ripping pucks at hard areas for goalies to make saves,” Digby said. “You can’t have everybody just making the vanilla play when somebody’s got to hold onto it and try to finish a play. The biggest thing is just creating the awareness of knowing the purpose of your pass and the purpose of your shot.”
On the defensive side of things, however, Digby noted that goaltender Lexi Levy “made every save that she should make” during the three games. She made 70 saves on 79 shots — including stopping all 20 shots she faced against Canton.
“I don’t think there’s been a whole lot that’s gotten by Lexi that are questionable,” Digby said. “There are a lot of (shots) where she makes the save, but she also makes it look easy. It’s nice for the team to have someone back that there’s calm and comfortable and easy going back there.”
As Oswego State (9-6-1, 7-2-1 NEWHL) prepares to travel to Plattsburgh this weekend, changing an offensive mentality to try to get back on the scoreboard has been the focus.
“The Canton game the goal scoring was mental. We weren’t thinking about scoring until we had the puck on our stick. … Even on Tuesday at Utica, the goals that we didn’t score, when we’re getting opportunities, either the puck’s on our stick for too long so the goalie doesn’t have to move, or there’s no second chance off of it,” he said. “It’s more of a decision-making thing and rushing things. When you don’t score, you feel like you have this urgency to score. Sometimes the urgency to score has the opposite effect. You’ve got to find that balance between playing with edge and playing with urgency, but also playing with poise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.