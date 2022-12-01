OSWEGO — It’s all about a balance.
The Oswego State women’s hockey team is on a seven-game win streak, coming off victories last week against William Smith College and Hamilton College. So it’s understandable that the players’ confidence is at a pretty high level.
But what head coach Mark Digby likes the most is that the team’s confidence “is not growing into arrogance.”
“They’ve really done a great job of maintaining that balance and understanding how it is that they’ve been successful. It’s not like we’re blowing everybody out,” Digby said. “For our team to understand that we’ve won those games because we’ve consistently won battles, we’ve consistently gotten our exits and we’ve blocked a lot of shots, that’s what it takes to win those big games and certainly at the end of the year. Being able to stay consistent with that has been huge.”
After the two-game break from conference play, the Lakers return to Northeast Women’s Hockey League action with a game at Buffalo State Friday before hosting Plattsburgh State on Saturday.
The Bengals (3-6, 0-6 NEWHL) are coming off a 12-1 win over Hilbert College on Tuesday. They are still looking for their first league win, having only scored three goals in six conference matchups so far.
Oswego native and Buffalo State freshman Erica Greene leads the Bengals with eight points (5 goals, 3 assists). She’s followed by Rylee Garrow (3 goals, 3 assists) and Emma Ramseier (3 goals, 3 assists), who have tallied six points each.
Goaltender Jessica Auge has started all nine games, posting a 3.00 goals-against average with a .930 save percentage.
Digby said the biggest thing for Friday’s matchup is “playing to (the team’s) standards.”
“That’s the first thing we’ve got to focus on. We’re not even concerned about Saturday yet. It’s getting to a point where we can consistently play like us,” he said. “If we do that, the score will take care of itself. We’ve got to defend hard, transition quickly, maintain possession, and move our feet. All the catch phrases you hear every hockey coach talking about, we’ve just got to take care of what we can control and not get too wrapped up around other things.”
On Saturday against Plattsburgh State (8-1, 6-0 NEWHL), Digby said it’s about being disciplined with puck management.
The Cardinals’ high-powered offense is led by eight players who are at a point-per-game pace or better. Sara Krauseneck (7 goals, 11 assists) has 18 points, followed by Mae Olshansky (8 goals, 7 assists), Ivy Boric (10 goals, 4 assists) and Sierra Benjamin (2 goals, 11 assists).
Lilla Nease has started eight games. She has a 1.62 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.
“You look at the game against Plattsburgh here last year. We’re down two or three after the first period, and every one of them was our puck decisions, getting pucks out of our zone or getting them through the neutral zone,” Digby said. “You’re not going to outscore mistakes against them. You’ve got to limit mistakes and capitalize on the opportunities that you get.”
Saturday’s game is also Oswego State’s third annual Teddy Bear Toss, where fans are encouraged to throw stuffed animals on the ice after the first Laker goal of the game. The teddy bears will be donated to Toys for Tots, which provides the stuffed animals to kids on Christmas.
Digby saw the community support for the event on the men’s team, and was able to bring it to the women’s team as well. He said the game and its off-ice meaning is something the players look forward to.
“Everybody always wants to score the first goal. But certainly when you know there’s going to be an event like that going on, there’s a little bit of added urgency,” Digby said. “The volume of people, the volume of bears, it doesn’t matter. If you see one bear, you know you’re going to make one person’s day. … Anything that we can do to help provide one smile, one shred of happiness for someone in the local community that might not have as much on the holidays, we owe it to this community to give back and to be a part of it.”
Oswego State (7-3, 5-1 NEWHL) defeated William Smith last Tuesday 5-1 before edging Hamilton 2-1 on Sunday.
“Against William Smith, we hopefully learned a valuable lesson that you have to come out — even in the games that you should win — with that same urgency as you play the games that are probably 50/50,” he said.
Digby noted Hamilton’s league, the New England Small College Athletic Conference, has several good teams and “those are playoff-like games.” He added the Lakers had relatively consistent energy against the Continentals.
The game-winning goal came at 6:27 of the third period, after Mack Hull threw a shot on net and the puck went in off Kensie Malone’s foot.
“That was an earned bounce by playing the game the right way and having that consistent compete level throughout the game,” Digby said. “I certainly don’t believe we’ve seen our fill of (lucky bounces) yet. That might be the first meaningful bounce that we’ve gotten all year.”
Thirteen players recorded a point over the weekend, with Ashlyn McGrath tallying three points (1 goal, 2 assists). Mack Hull (1 goal, 1 assist) and Morgan Shines (2 goals) also had multi-point weekends.
Lexi Levy and Joanna Hiebert split time in goal, with Hiebert getting the win against William Smith. She made 16 saves on 17 shots. Levy played against Hamilton, stopping 23 shots.
Digby said it’s been nice to see the “one-two” goaltender tandem develop for the Lakers. He added that Levy has been playing consistently and effectively, and Hiebert has been strong despite sometimes extended breaks between ice time.
“(The tandem) allows the team to play, not a little bit more free, but you’re certainly not as concerned about every mistake,” Digby said. “Right now, our team has such confidence in our goaltending that they’re willing to try to make the plays that they should be trying to make.”
Digby said he has enjoyed the team’s ability to grind out wins.
“We didn’t cheat the game by trying to push for things that weren’t there,” he said. “As you continue to win, players will continue to buy into that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.