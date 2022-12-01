Ashlyn McGrath vs. William Smith

Oswego State's Ashlyn McGrath skates through the offensive zone during the Lakers' 5-1 win over William Smith last Tuesday. McGrath had three points over Oswego State's two wins during the week. The Lakers return to action Friday at Buffalo State.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — It’s all about a balance.

The Oswego State women’s hockey team is on a seven-game win streak, coming off victories last week against William Smith College and Hamilton College. So it’s understandable that the players’ confidence is at a pretty high level.

