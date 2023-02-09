Kyleigh Grugin vs. Morrisville

Oswego State’s Kyleigh Grugin rushes into the offensive zone during a recent Laker women’s hockey game.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — It’s the last regular-season weekend for the Oswego State women’s hockey team.

That means the stakes — and the emotions — are high. On the ice, a fight for home ice during the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals is on the line. The Lakers, who host SUNY Cortland today, are currently second in the NEWHL, while Cortland is third.

