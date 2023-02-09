OSWEGO — It’s the last regular-season weekend for the Oswego State women’s hockey team.
That means the stakes — and the emotions — are high. On the ice, a fight for home ice during the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals is on the line. The Lakers, who host SUNY Cortland today, are currently second in the NEWHL, while Cortland is third.
Currently, the Lakers have 21 points while Cortland has 20. However, the Red Dragons have two games in-hand over Oswego State. It comes down to which team will host the semifinals on Feb. 25.
Saturday’s game will likely bring out the emotions. Oswego State will have its annual Senior Night, and this year the Lakers have eight seniors: Avery Webster, Kyleigh Grugin, Mia Conboy, Morgan Shines, Ariella Haas, Amanda Zenstein, Taylor Hudon and Lauren Jones.
Focusing on Senior Night, which will be Saturday with Oswego State hosting Buffalo State, Digby said it’s interesting given there are basically two sides to the senior class. Some of the seniors — Webster, Grugin, Conboy and Shines — have been at Oswego State for their entire collegiate careers. Grugin, Conboy and Shines have all been with Digby since the day he joined the women’s hockey team’s staff “for the most part” in 2019-20 as the associate head coach.
Webster, however, joined the team during the 2018-19 season and played for former head coach Diane Dillon.
The remaining seniors — Haas, Zenstein, Hudon and Jones — all transferred from different programs.
Haas and Zenstein both came from Elmira College, while Jones and Hudon transferred in from Nazareth College.
Digby said it’s “certainly been a unique experience for a lot of them.”
“With them, it’s different than a lot of the other kids. All of them experienced college hockey pre-COVID. Then they really had something taken away from them. Whereas for all of our other players, they really just had something delayed for them,” Digby said. “Having this group that we were able to work with hands-on pre-COVID, or recruit pre-COVID, and then help them get through the COVID year — and also them help us get through the COVID year — those are lifelong friendships that we’ve created with this group.”
Digby noted that the weekend will feature two “totally different games” given the scenarios around them, especially given the league implications.
Given the rest of the standings, with Plattsburgh State already locked in at the No. 1 seed and SUNY Canton currently sitting in fourth place with 16 points, Digby said “with almost certainty” the Lakers will play against the Red Dragons in the NEWHL semifinals.
Buffalo State, which is last in the NEWHL with three points, has already been eliminated from playoff contention.
“Given the scenario for Saturday, it really allows us to focus on us. Not that you focus too much on opponents anyway, but at the same time, I think our focus right now needs to be taking care of business on Friday night,” Digby said. “Then we can turn our focus on to Saturday and make sure we’re honoring our seniors the right way.”
Oswego State is coming off a split weekend in the North Country, falling 2-0 to Canton last Friday before bouncing back with a 5-0 shutout over SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.
Digby said he thought the Lakers “played well structurally in both games” over the weekend with limited breakdowns on Friday, but Oswego State just “didn’t have that extra edge” it needed to capitalize on the scoring chances it had.
Even though it was a loss, Digby called it a “valuable lesson.”
“This time of year, everybody wants to win. But the team that plays like they need to win, generally they find a way. For Canton, they were playing for their life. They were playing to try to find a way into the playoffs,” Digby said. “We wanted to win. But we certainly didn’t have that extra edge that it takes to eliminate teams this time of year.”
In the loss, Lexi Levy made 28 saves for Oswego State.
“Probably the first eight minutes of the game, and the last eight or nine minutes of the game, we certainly played with that desperation,” Digby said. “As the first period went on, we were generating chances and nothing was falling then we took a penalty, then we got a power play and it just disrupted rhythm. It was tough to find our way back into that urgency coming off special teams.”
Saturday’s contest was more about the team’s attitude rather than the score, Digby noted. “We felt like us again,” he added.
Haas scored twice for Oswego State, while Simone Bednarik and Rachel Corbett also scored. Kensie Malone, Rylee Preston, Lizzie Burke, Bendarik (2), Zenstein (2), Haas, Mack Hull and Grugin all posted assists.
Levy made 23 saves to preserve the shutout.
“On Saturday, we didn’t care about making a mistake. We were just willing to work to make up for a mistake,” Digby said. “That led to a lot of really good plays and really good execution — both offensively and defensively — and we really didn’t give up much on Saturday.”
Digby said Oswego State (13-9-1, 10-5-1 NEWHL) is also in a unique situation.
Since this is the last regular-season weekend, the Lakers have a week off of games between the playoffs.
Digby said “in theory” it’s a good situation to be in, because after Saturday, the Lakers have eight days of practice to prepare for Cortland since “(they’re) playing the team that (they’re) pretty certain that (they’re) going to be playing two weeks from now.”
“We’ve never been in this situation before. I’m curious to see how it plays out,” Digby said. “It certainly gives you an opportunity to have a little bit of extra time just to focus on us and what we need to do in that one playoff game.”
