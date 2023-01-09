Lexi Levy vs. Canton

Oswego State’s Lexi Levy (left) stops a shot against Canton’s Desiree Snook in the 0-0 tie between the Lakers and the Roos on Saturday.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team returned to league play with a pair of games against conference opponents over the weekend.

The Lakers defeated SUNY Potsdam, 6-4, on Friday, before a goaltenders’ duel took place at the Deborah F. Stanley arena with a scoreless tie against SUNY Canton on Saturday.

