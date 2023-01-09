OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team returned to league play with a pair of games against conference opponents over the weekend.
The Lakers defeated SUNY Potsdam, 6-4, on Friday, before a goaltenders’ duel took place at the Deborah F. Stanley arena with a scoreless tie against SUNY Canton on Saturday.
FRIDAY
Kaylee Merrill opened the scoring for Potsdam in the first period before the Lakers scored three unanswered goal in the remaining time of the opening frame to take a 3-1 lead.
Kensie Malone (assisted by Simone Bednarik, Avery Webster) scored on the power play at 11:44 of the period before Ashlyn McGrath (Ariella Haas, Morgan Shines) scored at 15:49.
Tessa Mucha (Haas, McGrath) added the Lakers’ third goal less than two minutes later.
The Bears responded with three consecutive goals, with Merrill scoring just eight seconds into the second period. Keely Towne and Megan Teachout both scored on the power play in the third period to take a 4-3 lead.
Mack Hull then got a natural hat trick with three-straight goals throughout the rest of the third period. Her first goal came on the power play at 9:47, assisted by Haas and Bednarik, followed by her second goal at 14:23 (Malone, Lauren Schell).
With less than a minute to go, Hull (Bednarik, Webster) completed the hat trick with 59.4 seconds left.
Lexi Levy finished the game with 29 saves in net for Oswego State. Ellie Zurfluh stopped 38 shots for Potsdam.
SATURDAY
After all the goals on Friday, no one found the back of the net on Saturday between Oswego State and Canton.
The Lakers had eight power-play opportunities throughout the 65 minutes of action, but couldn’t capitalize.
Canton mustered just one man-advantage situation in the first period.
Levy made just 20 saves in net, but Sirena Alvarez stopped 43 shots, with both goaltenders posting the shutout.
UP NEXT
Oswego State (9-5-1, 7-2-1 NEWHL) travels to Utica University today before it heads to the North Country for a weekend at Plattsburgh State on Friday and Saturday.
