Laker volleyball team runs win streak to 11 Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — The Oswego State volleyball team extended its win streak to 11 matches with a 3-0 sweep over Wells College on Wednesday. The host Lakers won by game scores of 25-15, 25-23, and 25-16.Senior McKenna Corbin led the Lakers with 26 assists, five aces, and six blocks. Other leaders for the Lakers were Cara Simplicio (12 kills, 2 digs), Georgia Farry (5 kills, 3 blocks), and Sydney Chiffriller (6 kills, 7 digs).Oswego State (15-6) will play at 6 p.m. today at Brockport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton Public Library offering fall activities to community SUNY Oswego student documentary explores region’s connection to the Underground Railroad Latest e-Edition October 6, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuman remains located in Granby being investigatedCicero couple sues county after property disputesConnie Marie SheltraLynett hired as Oswego County Media Group's new publisherJohn L. ‘Jack’ ThompsonCity of Oswego Drug Task Force makes heroin/fentanyl arrestCNY Pumpkin Festival slated for Oct. 1-2 in OswegoBrewerton man arrested on arson, burglary chargesKevin Michael SnyderJoan Timperlake Maurer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.