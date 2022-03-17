CLERMONT, Fl. — Oswego State junior pitcher Fiona Higgins threw a no-hitter on Tuesday, guiding the Lakers to a 3-0 win over Defiance College in the first game of a split doubleheader.
Higgins struck out the side in the bottom of the first inning, recording three strikeouts around a walk in the second inning. The Lakers took a 1-0 lead in the top of third after an RBI double from Aleah Yaizzo.
Higgins struck out another pair in the third inning, sandwiching the strikeouts around a flyout. After another 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, the Lakers extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single from Zoe Mennig. Higgins followed that up by providing herself with some insurance, hitting an RBI double that scored Mattison Phinney to give the Lakers a 3-0 lead.
Higgins walked the first batter of the fifth, but got a pair of flyouts and a strikeout to end the inning. The junior continued to work quickly, dealing another 1-2-3 inning in the sixth.
In the seventh, Higgins got the first two outs quickly, forcing a pop-up to second and a foul out to third. She struck out Sophie Moller looking to complete the no-hitter and seal a 3-0 Laker victory.
Higgins struck out 10 batters total, allowing two walks across seven innings of hitless work.
Through four starts this season, Higgins has posted an ERA of 1.00 in 28 innings pitched. The junior has allowed just 16 hits, and has recorded 37 strikeouts against 15 walks. She has also seen significant time at the plate this season, recording six hits in 22 at-bats (.273 batting average) with three RBIs in seven games.
The Lakers went on to drop the second game of the doubleheader, falling 7-4 to Washington College (MD). Oswego State is 1-6 on the season, and had a split doubleheader against St. Lawrence University and New York University postponed on Wednesday.
Oswego State opens its home schedule with a doubleheader against RIT on March 23.
