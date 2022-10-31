PLATTSBURGH — Graisa Madden scored in overtime and goalkeeper Perri Anderson made five saves as the Oswego State women’s soccer team upset host Plattsburgh 1-0 Saturday in the SUNY Athletic Conference playoffs.
Oswego State (9-5-4) will play a semifinal game at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cortland.
Plattsburgh finished its season with an overall record of 11-6-2.
In a first half dominated by defense, the Lakers got just one shot, by Brianna Winkler. Plattsburgh had five shots, but just one on goal.
The Cardinals had 14 second-half shots, compared to eight for the Lakers. But neither team scored in regulation time, sending the game to overtime.
Anderson made a phenomenal save shortly into the first extra period of play, as there was a one-on-one opportunity for the Cardinals.
Oswego notched the game-winning goal thanks to a well-placed corner kick by Amber McDermott that was redirected into the net by Madden.
Volleyball falls ahead of playoff match
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Oswego State volleyball team traveled to Scranton to face off against the Marywood Pacers. The Pacers got the best of the Lakers, defeating them 25-23, 25-19, 25-17. Oswego State is now 17-10 overall. Marywood improved to 13-16 overall.
Emma Fiorentine led the Lakers in kills with nine. Others leaders in kills were Sydney Chiffriller and Georgia Farry with six each, and Cara Simplicio and Grace Taylor with four each.
McKenna Corbin notched 29 assists, three blocks, and seven digs.
The fifth-seeded Lakers will play at 6 p.m. today at fourth-seeded Geneseo in the first round of the SUNY Athletic Conference Championships. The winner of that match will advance to a 4 p.m. semifinal contest at top-seeded Cortland on Friday.
In the other first-round matchup, Buffalo State is competing against New Paltz. The winner of that match will play against second-seeded Brockport in the semifinal round at Cortland, which is the host school for the semifinals and championship.
The SUNYAC championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.
Cross country teams run at SUNYACs
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s and women’s cross country teams hosted the SUNY Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday. The event was held at Fallbrook Recreation Center.
Faith Coyle led the Lakers with a 19th-place finish in the women’s race with a time of 24:40.0.
Other leaders for the Oswego State women’s team were Christina Gaskievicz (53rd, 27:18.5) and Julia Weaver (80th, 30:59.7).
Andrew Demling paced the Oswego State men’s team. He placed 49th in 28:42.9. Other top runners for the Lakers were Miguel Tineo Reyes (54th, 28:57.4) and Matthew Pietzak (63rd, 29:33.9).
