LAKER ROUNDUP: Oswego State field hockey team earns victory over Utica; Laker spikers triumph Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Scoring three goals in the second half, the Oswego State field hockey team defeated the Utica Pioneers 4-1 on Wednesday.Oswego State’s Kacie Simzer and Utica’s Mackenzie Mix traded first-half goals. Simzer’s goal was assisted by Nancy Pagliaroli.The Lakers’ Kaitlyn Jordan scored the first two goals of the second half, and Simzer cemented the win with a goal at the 44:51 mark. Oswego State goalkeeper Erica Scheblein made two saves. She got help from the Lakers’ defense, which allowed no shots on goal in the second half.Oswego State will host Oneonta at 4 p.m. Saturday at Laker Turf Stadium.Laker volleyball wins 8th straightROCHESTER — The Oswego State volleyball team ran its winning streak to eight matches with a 3-1 win at Nazareth on Wednesday.The Lakers (12-6) won by game scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-14, and 25-16.Nazareth dropped to 4-10 on the season.Cara Simplicio led Oswego State in kills with 11. She was followed by Sydney Chiffriller (9), Emma Fiorentine (6), and Grace Taylor (6).Emily Zeisler served six aces to lead the Lakers in that category, and McKenna Corbin recorded a team-high 17 digs.Oswego State will host Buffalo State at 6 p.m. today in Max Ziel Gymnasium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Integrated Community Planning recognized for 35 years of service ‘A labor of love’: New book explores churches in Fulton ‘A community-wide effort’: United Way kicks off new campaign Latest e-Edition September 30, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew blessing box installed on west side of OswegoCases climb; county’s COVID community level increased to ‘high’Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of PopeyesWilliam T. WareCourt documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damagesSusan E. VictoryBrewerton man arrested for causing crash in Onondaga CountyFulton Route 481 paving project plan finalizedOswego Common Council approves ‘Restore NY’ grant application for Market House projectOlga M. Endres ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.