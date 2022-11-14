WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Oswego State men’s basketball team defeated host Eastern Connecticut State 60-50 on Saturday in the championship game of the Eastern Connecticut Tip-Off Tournament.
With the victory, Oswego State coach Jason Leone became the winningest coach in program history. Leone, in his 12th year, has a Laker record of 210-78. He passed Fulton native Kevin Broderick, who coached at Oswego State from 1996 until 2009 and posted a 209-150 record.
Ahkee Anderson paced the fifth-ranked Lakers with 21 points. He was followed by Jeremiah Sparks (15 points, 10 rebounds), Cartier Bowman (7 points, 15 rebounds), Jamal Achille (6 points), and Kaleb Cook (6 points).
The Lakers (2-0) shot 46.4 percent from the field in the first half on the way to a 32-27 lead at the break.
The Warriors (1-2) went on an 11-0 run late in the opening half to pull to within five points. That run included three consecutive 3-pointers.
Oswego State extended its lead to double digits in the second half, but Eastern Connecticut went on another 11-point run to get to within 46-45.
Although they shot just 3-for-19 from 3-point range, the Lakers sank their free throws late in the contest to seal the victory.
Anderson was selected as the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player. Sparks and Bowman joined him on the all-tournament team.
Jalen Williams led Eastern Connecticut with 23 points.
Oswego State 65, Hobart 53: In Friday’s semifinal game, the Lakers overcame a 30-25 halftime deficit to beat Hobart, 65-53.
Anderson canned 15 points, Devin Green scored 13, and Bowman had 12 to lead the win. Joey Rowback had nine points, while Sparks and Cook scored seven each.
Jackson Meshanic netted 14 points for the Statesmen. The Laker defense limited Hobart to 37 percent shooting from the field in the second half, including 2-for-14 from 3-point range.
Oswego State’s next game is at 7 p.m. today at Clarkson.
Oswego State wrestling team beats Brockport for 1st time in over 30 years
OSWEGO — The Oswego State wrestling team defeated visiting Brockport 24-19 on Sunday. It was the Lakers’ first win over Brockport in over 30 years.
Oswego State’s Michael Santore pinned Liam Bullock in 2:06 in the 125-pound weight class.
At 157 pounds, the Lakers’ Logan McGloine earned a 3-1 decision over Sam Grey.
Thomas Coll pinned Brockport’s Michael Fronczak in 1:10 at 165 pounds.
Charlie Gryas in the 174-pound division won a 7-2 decision for the Lakers.
In the184-pound weight division, Bryce Smith won by fall in 2:29 over Karam Ali.
The Lakers will host the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference Championships on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
