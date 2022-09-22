BROCKPORT — The Oswego State men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Brockport on Wednesday.
The Eagles’ Russ Domm scored from a Max Voyer assist 6:24 into the second half for the game’s only goal.
Brockport goalkeeper Andrew Taylor recorded four saves for the shutout.
Matt D’Arpino made four saves for the Lakers.
Brockport improved to 1-0-0 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 3-1-4 overall. Oswego State is 0-1-1 in the SUNYAC and 2-4-1 overall.
Oswego State gained momentum starting at the 20-minute mark, firing three shots at the Brockport goalkeeper as well as earning a corner kick.
At the 33-minute mark, the Lakers drew a yellow card, but continued their offensive attack through the duration of the first half. It was 0-0 at halftime.
After Domm’s goal for the Eagles early in the second half, frustration set in for both teams as the officials dealt out three yellow cards in just 6:57 of play, two for Oswego State and one for Brockport.
The Lakers’ Jean Pierre Moquillaza put a shot on goal in the 78th minute, but Taylor stopped it to keep Brockport in front.
With just 16 seconds remaining, Oswego State’s Jason Wuytack got a shot on goal but again Taylor was equal to the task.
Kyle Gehnrich led the Lakers with three shots in the game.
Brockport finished with a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.
The Lakers will entertain defending conference champion Cortland at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Volleyball
CAZENOVIA — The Oswego State volleyball team defeated the host Cazenovia Wildcats 3-0 on Wednesday.
The Lakers won by game scores of 25-18, 25-11, and 25-16.
Grace Taylor and Sydney Chiffriller contributed 10 and seven kills, respectively, for Oswego State. McKenna Corbin notched 20 assists.
A five-point run gave the Lakers control midway through the first game. After the Wildcats drew to within 19-16, the Lakers pulled away and sealed the game with an ace by Nyah Dias.
Strong defense keyed the Lakers’ win in game two. Grace Taylor and Cara Simplicio combined for a block to give Oswego State a 6-3 lead. The Lakers cruised to a 25-16 win. Dias set up Simplicio for the kill that cemented the win.
An ace by Kaylee Troy gave Oswego State an early 5-2 lead in the third game, and the Lakers maintained control throughout. Oswego State will host Plattsburgh at 6 p.m. today and Potsdam at 1 p.m. Saturday in Max Ziel Gymnasium.
