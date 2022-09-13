LAKER ROUNDUP: First-half explosion lifts Oswego State men’s soccer team Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ITHACA — The Oswego State men’s soccer team defeated the host Ithaca Bombers 3-1 on Sunday.All four goals in this contest came in the first half. Oswego State did not allow the Bombers back into the contest and beat them for the first time since 1996. The Lakers improved to 2-2-0, while Ithaca College fell to 0-3-1. Ithaca’s Nathan Waychoff notched the first goal of the game 8:02 into the contest, assisted by Jared Krasnove.HaJoon Le answered for the Lakers at 11:52 to tie the game.At 33:40, Oswego State’s Kieran Gilroy scored to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage.Anastasios Diacovasilis netted the Lakers’ final goal of the contest at 44:15 to make it 3-1.In the second half, Ithaca was dealt its second yellow card of the game at 48:11.Ithaca had the offensive edge directly after the card was shown, but Oswego State’s goaltending and defense came up huge to shut the door.Ithaca finished with 16 shots compared to nine for the Lakers.Oswego State goalkeeper Matt D’Arpino made one save. Ithaca goalie Ian Whitfield had three saves.Oswego State was scheduled to host Elmira on Tuesday, and will welcome Fredonia at 1 p.m. Saturday.Laker golfers improve in round 2VICTOR — The Oswego State golf team finished its second and final round of the St. John Fisher Collegiate Invitational on Monday, placing fourth out of five teams.Ryan Fecco led the way for the Lakers, taking third overall in the tournament with a score of 3-over-par 147 at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor.Jake Owens moved up six spots on the leaderboard from day one. Owens shot a 73 in his final round, bettering his score from day one by eight strokes. He finished with a score of 154 for the tourney. Tyler Donohue also moved up from day one, beating his day one card by eight strokes to finish with a 166 total.Max Mastrogiacomo fell four spots and finished with a total card of 171.Tyler Kozlowski moved up one spot on the final leaderboard, bettering his opening round by four strokes. He finished at 172.Oswego State was scheduled to face Elmira College on Tuesday at the Elmira Country Club.Women’s tennis team drops close matchPITTSFORD — The Oswego State women’s tennis team lost 5-4 on Sunday to host St. John Fisher at Mendon Racket Club in Pittsford.In first doubles the Lakers started off strong with an 8-3 win by Alyx Sperling and Angelina Llanos. Llanos also played at first singles for the Lakers. She split the first two sets and then won a tie-breaker, 7-1.Sperling won her second singles match in a tie-breaking set, 10-7.The other win for the Lakers came as Dmitri Kopoula won her singles match in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.Oswego State will travel to New Paltz to take on the Hawks on Friday at 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Oswego Common Council approves assistance programs County COVID report: Cases up slightly; 4 more deaths Nuclear power plants update emergency plan information Latest e-Edition September 13, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFulton residents voice opinions on Bird ScootersFulton Police Department gets new chief, deputy chiefMarket House sale now a ‘done deal’ with Ed Alberts purchasing the propertyQue Sera, Sera: Wade’sPort of Oswego awards contract for $2.1 million new Goble Dry Dock marinaMotor vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospitalPopeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in OswegoHelen Elizabeth CarrollThe Market House: A journey through history and nowFulton ‘Dream Courts’ receive $50,000 grant from Boeheim Foundation Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please 3 BEDROOM apartment, heat and water included. $810 a month Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 2005 KEYSTONE -Everest - 5th Wheel Camper - Model 343L Jobs CORNELL COOPERATIVE Extension of Oswego County is currently hiring. We Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
