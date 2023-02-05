BROCKPORT — The Oswego State men’s hockey team got back into the win column on Saturday.
In the Lakers’ second straight game where they had 40-plus shots on goal, Oswego State was able to take advantage with a 4-1 win over Brockport State.
While head coach Ed Gosek was pleased with his team’s performance in both matchups, the “end result” was there on Saturday, and Oswego State was rewarded.
The Lakers’ defense limited Brockport’s chances, and goaltender Cal Schell saw just 32 shots — stopping 31 one them. Though, Gosek said he thought the freshman netminder faced more grade-A opportunities from the Golden Eagles compared to Friday’s contest against SUNY Geneseo.
“I thought Cal tracked the puck extremely well. He was on tonight. He was aggressive. He was back to himself as far as dictating the shooter and challenging the shooter,” Gosek said. “He had a rough week of practice. Sometimes, late in the season, things are going to go that way. He responded tonight in a positive way.”
After some odd-man rushes early in the game for Brockport, Gosek said the defense progressed throughout the game.
“I give our guys credit. We were defensively responsible. First period, I thought we gave up some odd-man rushes from being too aggressive,” Gosek said. “But as the game progressed, I thought we took more of a defensive mentality.”
Following a scoreless first period, it wasn’t until Noah Bull scored at 9:11 of the second period after going in on a two-on-one rush with Troy Robillard. Bull kept the puck for himself and ripped a shot past Brockport goalie Nolan Egbert.
Less than two minutes later, on the power play, Tommy Cahill sent a cross-ice pass to Jackson Arcan, who sent a one-timer past Egbert into the back of the net to make it 2-0 Oswego State.
Also on the power play, Alex Monteleone responded with 1:08 left in the middle stanza after a shot from the blue line found a seam. There was some traffic in front, and the puck managed its way into the back of the net.
The Lakers made it a two-goal game again early in the third period, once again on the man-advantage, after Alex DiCarlo sent a puck into the slot from the faceoff circle in the offensive zone. The puck found the stick of Daniel Colabufo, who deflected it into the back of the net with 14:56 left in the game.
Oswego State tallied four power-play goals on the weekend.
“We had shoot first mentality, as opposed to passing around the perimeter looking to attack, along with getting some net presence,” Gosek said of the power play. “It made a big difference.”
The Lakers weren’t done, however.
A late goal with 2:47 left rounded out the scoring. Shane Bull wrapped around the net, maintaining possession the entire time, finding Quinn Warmuth in the high slot. A quick snap shot from Warmuth through a little traffic made it 4-1 Oswego State.
“We played better. One hundred shots in two games, I liked our aggressiveness,” Gosek said. “We’re getting pucks to the net to create second-chance opportunities, but a lot of those were grade-A chances. First star of the game, I’d give it to their goalie. We haven’t played a weak goalie yet. I thought he played extremely well. He kept it close right there till late.”
Oswego State (13-8-1, 9-4-0 SUNYAC) still has a hold on second place in the conference, trailing first-place Plattsburgh State by a point now. However, the Lakers do have a game in hand on the Cardinals.
The Lakers return to action in a much quicker turnaround than normal with a mid-week contest at Morrisville State on Wednesday.
Last time against the Mustangs, Morrisville upset Oswego State 2-1 in December to give the Lakers their first SUNYAC loss at the time.
And with how tight the race in the SUNYAC is — Morrisville is still in the hunt itself for a playoff position — Gosek said “you’ve got to bring it every night” in the league.
“Lesson learned against (Morrisville) last time. We’ve got to be prepared to bring the same type of effort (we did Saturday) on the road on Wednesday,” Gosek said. “We’re going to go hard on Monday and Tuesday. There’s no excuses on Wednesday. We need to bring our A-game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.