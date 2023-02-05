Alex DiCarlo at Brockport

Oswego State's Alex DiCarlo takes a shot in the offensive zone during the second period of the Lakers' 4-1 win over Brockport State on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

BROCKPORT — The Oswego State men’s hockey team got back into the win column on Saturday.

In the Lakers’ second straight game where they had 40-plus shots on goal, Oswego State was able to take advantage with a 4-1 win over Brockport State.

