OSWEGO — The points, saves and score don’t matter from the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 3-1 exhibition win over Stevenson University Saturday.
What’s more valuable is the video the team captured to work with individual players heading into the second exhibition weekend and eventually the regular season.
Generally, head coach Ed Gosek was happy with his team’s first game action since March — but “there’s a long way to go,” he added.
“What’s important is we have video now where we can show, correct mistakes and we can work with the guys individually on decisions they made. Those will all be great learning clips, especially for the younger guys,” Gosek said. “Overall, we got to see a lot out of the new guys and some of the returners.”
It might’ve been tough to get a rhythm going during the game. Rolling five forward lines plus an extra skater, using seven defensemen and playing all three goalies for a period each could have something to do with it.
“They all got enough ice time,” Gosek said. “It was a good skate.”
Stevenson opened the scoring with 10:46 left in the opening frame with a goal from Liam McCanney from mid-range at the top of the circle.
Just over a minute later, the Lakers responded after Quinn Warmuth found Tyler Flack who was looping around the offensive circle. Warmuth’s pass went diagonal from the blue line directly onto Flack’s stick for a one-timer that hit the back of the net at 10:52 of the first period.
Eric Green, who started the game in goal for Oswego State, made 11 saves, including a breakaway and a penalty shot after Drake Semrad was called for interference.
“Green, he stopped the breakaway and the penalty shot, and some of the others, I thought he tracked the puck well,” Gosek said.
The second period was scoreless, but Richie Parent did make five saves for the Lakers.
“Richie I thought was good with pucks on the ice, smothering the puck and not giving up second chances,” Gosek said.
Conor Smart eventually broke the tie after Warmuth took the initial shot from the blue line, and Smart tipped the puck in past Stevenson goalie Marko Sturma with 17:53 left in the game.
After some more back-and-forth hockey, along with a few abbreviated penalty kills, Thomas Rocco eventually got the puck, skated past a couple defenders and fed Flack across the ice for an empty-net goal with 2:06 left in the game.
“Flack’s foot speed and his improvement over the offseason is amazing. He dropped his body fat, he got himself quicker, he’s able to react to pucks faster,” Gosek said. “That’s all a credit to him with his commitment to his conditioning and his health over the summer.”
Cal Schell made nine saves in the period. “Cal made some good saves,” Gosek added.
“I’m not sure anything clarified with the goaltending,” said Gosek, referring to naming a potential starter. “I thought all three of them played well.”
While Oswego State didn’t score on the power play during the game, Gosek said he was happy with how aggressive both the power play and penalty kill were.
“We hadn’t spent a lot of time on it (in practice), in fairness to (the players),” Gosek said. “The timing’s off. The penalty kill was aggressive. They did everything that we asked.”
Oswego State has its second exhibition game on Saturday against the Carleton Place Canadians, a Junior A hockey team in the Central Canada Hockey League. Former captains Devin Campbell and Travis Broughman both played with the program before coming to Oswego State.
The Lakers hosted the Canadians both during the 2018-19 season and the 2019-20 season for exhibitions. Oswego State won 5-3 in the first matchup. Ryan Bunka is the only player on the roster for the Lakers from that matchup.
Oswego State won 9-1 in the 2019 exhibition. Both Bunka and Alex DiCarlo played in that game.
Gosek said there is a possibility that the game against Carleton Place could be similar, playing more skaters than normal, but he would have to look at video first from the Stevenson game.
“Carleton Place, they’ll give us another opportunity. … If we get the same effort out of a lot of guys next week, it’s not going to be easy,” Gosek said. “Until we have a chance to watch and see how this week goes with practice, trying to reward guys that are performing. After we watch the video, the first decision will be line combinations and defensive pairings before we can move forward for next week.”
