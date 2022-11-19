OSWEGO — Four players found the back of the net in the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 4-1 win over Brockport State Saturday.
And that depth has proved vital against the Golden Eagles, including the fourth offensive line of Noah Bull, Conor Smart and Brett Fudger, along with Connor Gatto, who slotted in at the extra skater position Saturday.
Despite limited shifts in Friday’s win at Geneseo, that line not only provided offensive opportunities, but played well defensively on Saturday, head coach Ed Gosek said. “They had maybe one shift where they were hemmed in (the defensive zone),” he added.
“Other than that one shift, they were good defensively. They were intelligent through the neutral zone. They were good on the forecheck. We’re going to reward the guys who do the right things at the right times in the games,” Gosek said. “Those guys have raised their level up. … . It’s more than eating minutes. They’re effective and getting chances. Addison gets the goal with their line out there, and it’s his first collegiate goal. There were some positives.”
It was the second offensive line that started the scoring for Oswego State just 1:27 into the opening period. Troy Robillard threw a puck off the end boards that was tipped back into the slot by Ryan Bunka. The trickling puck landed on the stick of Thomas Rocco, who got the shot by Aidan Curry to make it 1-0 in the Lakers’ favor.
At 7:07 of the second period, Alex DiCarlo got a pass from Jackson Arcan. DiCarlo took a shot on net that went bouncing by Curry, making it 2-0. Adam Beauvais eventually went in on an offensive rush and got a shot past Cal Schell at 8:16 of the middle frame.
Despite 17 shots in the first period and another 12 in the second period for Oswego State, it was only 2-1 heading into the third period.
“It wasn’t like they were from the perimeter. They were grade-A’s from the freakin’ hashmarks right in front with us and the goalie. They were great looks,” Gosek said. “Some of those have to go in or it’s going to be a struggle like it was tonight.”
Rocco put another shot on net in the third period that trickled by Curry but went wide of the net. After Curry was caught out of position when he got tangled up with one of his own defensemen, Connor Sleeth picked up the puck and hit the open net with 11:56 left in the game.
Gosek mentioned he thought the third goal “took the wind out of (Brockport’s) sails.”
Ben Addison, minutes later, got a cross-ice pass from Fudger. Addison had trouble controlling the puck at first, but stuck with it and took a shot from the offensive faceoff circle then got a shot by Curry, rounding out the 4-1 score with 9:29 left in the game.
“Emotionally, physically you come off a game like last night (against Geneseo), you have to get yourself back up. We found a way to gut through it,” Gosek said. “We’ll take the two (league) points. It wasn’t for a lack of effort or bad attitudes. It was just one of those nights where we fought pucks all night long.”
Even though he only had to make 16 saves, Gosek said he “thought Schell was the first star of the game.”
“Those types of games are tough. The first period, you don’t get a lot of shots. Second period, you don’t get a lot of shots. Third period, he had to make some tough saves through traffic. He tracked the puck well,” Gosek said. “He played well and made some big saves that could’ve easily turned it the other way and Brockport could’ve gained momentum.”
Oswego State (6-1, 5-0 SUNYAC), now on a six-game win streak, has its first break from SUNYAC play since the first weekend of the regular season, with the Skidmore Thanksgiving Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.
The Lakers play against Wilkes University (2-5-1, 1-4-0 United Collegiate Hockey Conference) Saturday, and then play either host Skidmore College (6-2-1, 2-1-1 New England Hockey Conference) or Rivier University (4-3-1) on Sunday.
“It’s our first road trip together, really, spending the night together,” Gosek said. “It’ll be a lot of fun with some different teams. We’ll see how it goes.”
