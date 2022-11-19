Shane Bull vs. Brockport

Oswego State men's hockey forward Shane Bull skates into the neutral zone with the puck during the Lakers' 4-1 win over Brockport State on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Four players found the back of the net in the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 4-1 win over Brockport State Saturday.

And that depth has proved vital against the Golden Eagles, including the fourth offensive line of Noah Bull, Conor Smart and Brett Fudger, along with Connor Gatto, who slotted in at the extra skater position Saturday.

