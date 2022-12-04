Shane Bull at Utica

Oswego State men's hockey's Shane Bull, left, battles with a Utica University defender for possession of the puck in the Laker's offensive zone on Saturday. Oswego State fell 4-0 to the Pioneers.

 Ben Grieco photo

UTICA — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek doesn’t believe in “moral victories.”

He did see a lot of “bright spots” in the Lakers’ 4-0 loss to No. 3 Utica University on Saturday. But “every mistake (the Lakers) made ended up in the back of the net.”

Recommended for you