UTICA — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek doesn’t believe in “moral victories.”
He did see a lot of “bright spots” in the Lakers’ 4-0 loss to No. 3 Utica University on Saturday. But “every mistake (the Lakers) made ended up in the back of the net.”
And if it weren’t for goaltender Cal Schell, “it could’ve been way over” after 20 minutes of play.
The only goal Utica mustered in the opening frame was a breakaway goal after Remy Parker got an extended pass to Mic Curran behind the Laker defense, leaving Schell all alone. Curran’s goal was at 14:05 of the first period and sent close to a thousand teddy bears — if not more — onto the ice for Utica’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.
Otherwise, Schell stopped 16 shots in the first period. He made 41 saves overall.
“The first period, unfortunately, we started where we left off last night: back on our heels, not attacking, a lack of confidence,” Gosek said. “I thought Cal played extremely well.”
Oswego State’s offense had some more life in the second period, Gosek said, cutting the number of grade-A opportunities and heavy shifts that Utica had in the first period in half. The Lakers also added more chances and heavy shifts.
But goaltender Bryan Landsberger made some incredible saves in close to preserve the shutout. He stopped eight shots in the second period.
“Pucks aren’t falling right now. You’ve just got to work through it,” Gosek said. “We didn’t have quit. We created chances. Was it enough chances? No. I still think we’ve got to make better decisions with our angling and system play.”
Utica tacked on its second goal of the night with 11:00 left in the second period on a delayed penalty call against the Lakers, allowing the Pioneers to bring on the extra skater once they pulled Landsberger.
Dante Zapata took a wrist shot from the blue line that got past Schell to make it 2-0.
Then Kristian Acosta skated in on a two-on-two, getting a shot off while Schell was screened. Acosta’s goal made it 3-0 with 8:30 left in the second period.
John Moncovich rounded out the scoring with 1:36 left in the middle frame after Buster Larsson wrapped behind the net and found Moncovich for a backdoor shot that hit the top of the net.
“Tonight, at least I can say it was a positive in the second period and the third period, building some momentum going into Buffalo State and Fredonia,” Gosek said. “It wasn’t great. It’s not the outcome that we wanted. But we’re a work-in-progress.”
Oswego State (7-4, 5-1 SUNYAC), now on a three-game losing streak, returns to SUNYAC play next weekend with games at Buffalo State on Friday and SUNY Fredonia on Saturday.
Even though it wasn’t an ideal outcome for the Lakers against the Pioneers, Gosek said it was “a step in the right direction” compared to previous games against Skidmore College and Morrisville State.
Gosek said he hopes the second and third periods can bring some momentum into the week of practice before the final league weekend of the semester. But he also knows the team needs to get off to a better start to begin games.
“When you’re derailed, it takes time. Tonight was a step in the right direction, even though the outcome wasn’t what we want,” he said. “Adversity, we love it, we embrace it. I think it’ll help us be better next weekend. All of those little things help us embrace the adversity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.