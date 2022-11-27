SARATOGA SPRINGS — It wasn’t the most typical start to a game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team on Saturday.
The Lakers were called for a protocol violation before the game even began. Tommy Cahill was caught crossing the center line a few times during warmups, and the referees put Wilkes University on the power play to begin the first period.
But being down a player didn’t matter. Oswego State scored shorthanded just 1:15 into the game. Shane Bull skated down the right side of the ice after getting a pass from Daniel Colabufo, and got a shot past Garrett Nieto to put the Lakers up 1-0.
Then a power-play goal from Alex DiCarlo gave Oswego State a 2-0 advantage in what was eventually a 5-1 win against Wilkes in the Lakers’ first game of the Skidmore Thanksgiving Invitational.
DiCarlo got a pass from below the goal line from Trent Grimshaw, who found DiCarlo in the high slot.
“That (first goal) was huge. That’s what we said off of it, ‘Let’s be the aggressors here. Let’s dictate the pace.’ It’s hard starting the game on the power play,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “It’s a good win on the road. We’ll take it. We look forward to playing Skidmore in the championship game.”
Wilkes also got on the board during the first period, catching Oswego State off guard with an odd-man rush. Matt Carlson got a cross-ice pass from Cole Jungwirth, and the puck got by a diving Cal Schell with 5:24 left in the opening frame.
It was the only goal Oswego State allowed, but part of it could have also been the rink Skidmore College plays on. The rink is an Olympic-sized rink, which is 15 feet wider than an NHL-size rink, which is the typical rink college hockey is played on.
“The ice surface, it was a challenge. It’s a lot wider, the Olympic (size) rink,” Gosek said. “The spacing and your gaps are hard to maintain, both ways (offensively and defensively).”
After several key chances for the Colonels, Gosek said he told the team it needed to improve defensively. Wilkes didn’t capitalize on a few different odd-man rushes.
The Lakers responded in the second period, allowing just two grade-A opportunities, Gosek said. Oswego State had 12 of its own.
“I thought we tightened it up defensively, which helped us offensively and turned things around,” Gosek said. “Second period, despite the long change, I thought we played well and took the momentum away and felt better about ourselves.”
Oswego State added two more goals in the middle frame. First, Ryan Dickinson got a rebound goal after Ben Addison’s shot from the point hit Nietto and the puck sat in the crease, allowing Dickinson to push the puck into the back of the net at 2:24 of the period.
Then, with 10:09 left in the period, Brett Fudger sent a fast cross-ice pass to Noah Bull, who shot the puck like a cannon into the back of the net. The goal was Noah Bull’s first collegiate goal.
“It isn’t like our so-called fourth-line didn’t bring us energy. They were good. I don’t think they had any shifts where they were hemmed in,” Gosek said. “They created a lot. They were tough to play against. They didn’t just eat minutes. They created opportunities for us.”
Alex DiCarlo got his second goal of the game after Jackson Arcan propelled DiCarlo for a breakaway, and the puck hit the post and trickled past the goal line at 12:47 of the third period.
On top of the penalty kill, which Gosek noted “was very good” Friday, Gosek also complimented Schell, who “made big saves when he had to.” In total, he stopped 34 shots.
Some of those big saves included a Wilkes breakaway with 3:07 left in the game, after the freshman netminder made three saves within seconds to preserve the 5-1 lead.
“Cal did a great job tracking the puck. He had a couple in tight when they were on the power play. He made some big saves in there,” Gosek said. “Not that (Wilkes’) kid was poor, but those are the saves you have to make. Cal was on his game again tonight.”
Oswego State (7-1, 5-0 SUNYAC), now on a seven-game win streak, takes on tournament host Skidmore College Saturday at 4 p.m. in the championship game. The Thoroughbreds beat Rivier University 5-3 in the other first-round game.
The Colonels and Raiders play in the consolation game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This will also be the first time Oswego State will go against former player, now an assistant with Skidmore, Paul Rodrigues.
The battle almost happened last season in the Lakers’ annual holiday tournament, but it ended up being Skidmore-Augsburg in the championship game.
“We’re excited to play Skidmore. It’s their tournament, and we’re grateful to be invited. We want to finish it off,” Gosek said. “Talking with their coaches, I know they weren’t pleased with how they played (against Rivier). They thought they were flat and didn’t have any jump. We’ll get their A-game, that’s for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.