Ryan Dickinson crop

Oswego State's Ryan Dickinson celebrates his goal during the second period of the Lakers' 5-1 win over Wilkes Saturday. Oswego State plays Skidmore on Sunday.

 Ben Grieco photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS — It wasn’t the most typical start to a game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team on Saturday.

The Lakers were called for a protocol violation before the game even began. Tommy Cahill was caught crossing the center line a few times during warmups, and the referees put Wilkes University on the power play to begin the first period.

Recommended for you