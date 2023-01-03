UTICA — With 16 points already to his name and time dwindling, Oswego State men’s basketball guard Jeremiah Sparks stole the ball. In the blink of an eye, he was soaring through the air alone with his arm cocked back. There was nothing anyone could do to stop Sparks from viciously stamping an exclamation point on the Lakers championship win against the Utica University Pioneers.

After a brief hiatus for the holidays, the Oswego State men’s basketball team returned to action in the mid-season Utica University Classic. Among the hosts and the Lakers, the SUNY Delhi Broncos and the Emmanuel College (Mass.) Saints were in attendance.

