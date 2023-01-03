UTICA — With 16 points already to his name and time dwindling, Oswego State men’s basketball guard Jeremiah Sparks stole the ball. In the blink of an eye, he was soaring through the air alone with his arm cocked back. There was nothing anyone could do to stop Sparks from viciously stamping an exclamation point on the Lakers championship win against the Utica University Pioneers.
After a brief hiatus for the holidays, the Oswego State men’s basketball team returned to action in the mid-season Utica University Classic. Among the hosts and the Lakers, the SUNY Delhi Broncos and the Emmanuel College (Mass.) Saints were in attendance.
In Oswego State’s first game of the tournament, they faced the Saints who came in with a 6-3 record including a win over Wesleyan University which, at the time, was ranked No. 22 in the country for Div. III men’s basketball. Emmanuel went into its winter break riding a five-game win streak, however that would end at the hands of the Lakers.
For the first 15 minutes, the game was relatively even with neither side taking any sort of major advantage. The Lakers’ trio of Sparks, junior forward Cartier Bowman and junior guard Sean Edwards led the way in terms of scoring for Oswego State during this stretch. It wasn’t until there was less than 5:00 left in the first half that sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson stepped into the spotlight.
After a Bowman layup and a Sparks mid-range jumper both found the bottom of the net in quick succession, the Lakers led 37-34. It was at this point the Lakers would put their foot on the gas. Anderson ran the floor, scoring 10 points in the little time that remained. A combination of beyond-the-arc proficiency and his signature mid-range jumper accounted for his solo display. Oswego State lead 50-37 following the late 15-3 run and held all the momentum going into the break.
In the second half, the Lakers picked up exactly where they left off, dismantling the Saints’ defense. Sparks led an early 11-2 run and throughout the half would continue to pop up in just about every stand-out play. To push the score to 71-47, Sparks put up a massive block, which he then recovered and heaved down court. With expert vision, he placed the ball in the hands of Anderson who was gifted the easy layup.
That play would signal the beginning of the end for the Saints in the matchup as both sides dug into their benches with a good amount of time left. Before the final horn sounded, all but one player would score for Oswego State en route to the massive 89-63 win.
The following day, the Lakers took on the host Pioneers who just edged out Delhi, 97-91, to reach the final. Utica held a record of 7-1 before the game with its only loss of the season coming from SUNYAC rival SUNY Cortland right before the pause.
Similar to the game against the Saints, Oswego State and Utica were locked together for a good portion of the first half. No one player for the Lakers stood out in terms of scoring within the first 10 minutes of the game, instead it was scoring by committee with just about everyone getting in on the action.
With just under nine minutes remaining in the half, the Lakers did exactly what they did to Emmanuel the day before, put their foot on the gas and never took it off.
A 15-3 run spurred on by seven-straight points courtesy of Sparks, separated Oswego State from its competition. Another thing that aided this run was the stellar defense by the Lakers. Over the course of the tournament, the team racked up 21 steals to pair with seven blocks, both split almost evenly between the games.
A few late baskets from the Pioneers cut into the lead slightly, but the Lakers still found themselves up 39-29 to end the half.
Like the game against Emmanuel, Oswego State jumped off to another quick start to the second half. An 8-2 run separated the teams by 18 points. However, unlike the previous game, Utica continued to try and crawl back into the game going on a few smaller point runs throughout the half that would chip away the lead the Lakers built.
Due to Oswego State’s defensive prowess, Utica struggled heavily on offense. Over the course of the season thus far, the Pioneers have four players averaging double digit points. In this matchup only two players managed to do so.
Senior guard Brantley Justice and freshman guard Dayion Thompson led Utica with 21 and 16 points, respectively. Meanwhile, four of the Lakers starters reached the double-digit mark for the game with senior guard Devin Green and Sparks sharing the team high of 18 points. Bowman’s 16 points and Anderson’s 10 points helped rack up the points as well.
Despite the resilience of the Pioneers, the Lakers were simply too much to handle, with Sparks’ emphatic jam to close out the game being the cherry on top.
Oswego State played against St. Lawrence on Tuesday, and will host Buffalo State and SUNY Geneseo on Friday and Saturday to get back into SUNYAC play.
