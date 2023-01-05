CANTON — The Oswego State men’s basketball team took care of business on its second trip to the North Country this season as the Lakers defeated St. Lawrence University, 78-45.

The Saints were no match for the Lakers, as Oswego State got out to a decent sized lead early on and never let go. Courtesy of a quick flurry of points by junior guard Jeremiah Sparks, senior forward Jamal Achille and sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson, Oswego State buried the Saints from the jump.

