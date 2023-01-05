CANTON — The Oswego State men’s basketball team took care of business on its second trip to the North Country this season as the Lakers defeated St. Lawrence University, 78-45.
The Saints were no match for the Lakers, as Oswego State got out to a decent sized lead early on and never let go. Courtesy of a quick flurry of points by junior guard Jeremiah Sparks, senior forward Jamal Achille and sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson, Oswego State buried the Saints from the jump.
On top of the offensive output, a mixture of great defense by the Lakers and sputtering offense by St. Lawrence accounted for the Saints not touching the double-digit mark until there were six minutes left in the first half.
Shortly afterward, St. Lawrence did manage to go on a 9-3 run to cut the lead slightly. However, there was no coming back from the hole the Lakers had dug for their hosts as Oswego State led 35-19 going into halftime.
It was more of the same after the break as the Lakers continued to pile on their lead. The team’s 3-point shooting was one way in which they established dominance on the court.
St. Lawrence had only one bucket from beyond the arc on 11 attempts throughout the entire affair. Oswego State, on the other hand, saw 11 deep shots fall, shooting 55% from 3-point land.
In the second half, one Laker in particular came to life. Junior forward Cartier Bowman recorded a sole point heading into the break. Afterward, Bowman erupted for 10 points. This performance put him among four of his teammates who also finished with double-digit points.
Anderson finished with a team-high 13 points and continued to find success with his signature mid-range jumper. In other parts of the court, sophomore guard Joey Rowback and junior guard Sean Edwards both finished with 11 points.
All was not lost for St. Lawrence in the matchup as one bright spot was the presence of senior guard Miles Davis. After starting on the bench against the Lakers, he made the most of his playing time in the second half, as he was proficient from the field. He shot 6-for-8 and recorded a team high of 12 points with only 15 minutes on the court.
The Lakers secured a massive 33-point victory on the road as their record improved to 10-2. Oswego State returns home for its next two matchups. The Lakers play against Buffalo State on Friday, and then SUNY Geneseo on Saturday.
This will be the second meeting between the Lakers and the Bengals. The first, on Dec. 3, ended in a 106-64 win for Oswego State. Meanwhile, this will be the first time the reigning SUNYAC champions will face the Knights this season.
