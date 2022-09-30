Laker men’s soccer coach gets 100th win Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UTICA — The Oswego State men’s soccer team edged host Utica 2-1 on Wednesday, giving Coach Dan Kane his 100th career victory.Kyle Gehnrich and Jason Wuytack scored the goals for the Lakers (3-5-1). Utica University dropped to 4-2-1 overall.The Pioneers’ Cody Baker-Green scored at 29:20 to give the home team a 1-0 halftime lead.Gehnrich got the equalizer 5:52 into the second half, assisted by Kieran Gilroy. With just 4:04 remaining in the game, Wuytack scored the game-winning marker off a Ryan Young assist.Oswego State goalkeeper Andre Bourjolly finished the contest with six saves. Oswego State had 13 corner kicks in the game, compared to Utica’s three. The Lakers will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Integrated Community Planning recognized for 35 years of service ‘A labor of love’: New book explores churches in Fulton ‘A community-wide effort’: United Way kicks off new campaign Latest e-Edition September 30, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew blessing box installed on west side of OswegoCases climb; county’s COVID community level increased to ‘high’Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of PopeyesWilliam T. WareCourt documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damagesSusan E. VictoryBrewerton man arrested for causing crash in Onondaga CountyFulton Route 481 paving project plan finalizedOswego Common Council approves ‘Restore NY’ grant application for Market House projectOlga M. Endres ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.