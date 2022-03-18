PATCHOGUE — The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team won a back-and-forth affair on Wednesday, holding off St. Joseph’s College - Long Island for a 10-9 road victory.
The Lakers struck quickly, with Gavin Elston scoring the game’s opening goal just 17 seconds in. The next goal wouldn’t come for over three minutes, and came off the stick of the Golden Eagles’ Jack Gilbride, tying the contest, 1-1.
Michael Carere gave St. Joseph’s a 2-1 lead just over 45 seconds later, but Oswego State’s Ryan Eccles responded with a goal at 7:25, tying the game once again. Gilbride’s second goal came with 5:32 left in the first, giving the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead that they would carry into the second quarter.
Just over two minutes into the second, Elston responded with his second goal, tying the game, 3-3. But the Golden Eagles answered again, with Carere’s second goal giving St. Joseph’s the lead back just over a minute after Elston’s equalizer.
Elston continued to drive the Laker offense, scoring his third goal to tie the game, 4-4, with 7 minutes left in the first half. Again, however, it was Carere answering to give the Golden Eagles the lead. Elston’s fourth goal tied the game once more with 12:48 left in the third, and a man-up goal from Eccles gave the Lakers a 6-5 lead, their first lead since Elston made it 1-0 in the opening seconds.
Tim McCann tied things up for St. Joseph’s, but Oswego State responded with a pair of goals. Max Brodman put the Lakers back in front, and Liam Sexton followed up with another goal 42 seconds later to make it 8-6 after three quarters.
Just like the rest of the night, however, the Golden Eagles had an answer. Kyle Strayer scored with 12:20 remaining to cut the lead to one, then found Gilbride for the tying goal just 45 seconds after.
The score remained even for nearly eight minutes, but Oswego State’s Weston Gray broke the tie with 3:38 remaining, scoring off a feed from Jack Delany to give the Lakers a 9-8 lead. Just over a minute later, it was Delany on the receiving end, finishing an assist from Sexton to extend Oswego State’s lead to two goals with 2:36 left.
The Golden Eagles got a late man-up goal from Carere after an interference call to the Lakers’ Cameron Yost, but Oswego State buckled down in the final 1:31 to hold on for a 10-9 victory.
Elston led the Lakers with four goals in the win. Eccles had two goals and an assist, with Delany and Sexton each adding a goal and an assist. Gray and Brodman rounded out the goal-scoring, with Ryan Dumont adding an assist for Oswego State.
Carere scored four goals for St. Joseph’s, with Gilbride adding three of his own. Strayer had a goal and two assists, with McCann adding a goal. Matt Trautman and Shawn Castro each had assists for the Golden Eagles.
Oswego State improves to 3-2 on the season with the win. They will host Keuka College at the Laker Turf Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.