Joey Rowback vs. Plattsburgh State

Oswego State’s Joey Rowback (left) looks to pass to an open teammate during the Laker men’s basketball team’s game against Plattsburgh State on Jan. 27. Oswego State hosts SUNY New Paltz on Friday for a SUNYAC semifinal matchup.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

OSWEGO — The SUNYAC regular-season champion Oswego State men’s basketball team has learned its fate going into the conference Final Four as the Lakers will play SUNY New Paltz.

The team held a press conference on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming matchup, how they are preparing and what it takes to win games at this stage of the season.

Recommended for you