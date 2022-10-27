OSWEGO — On Wednesday, d3hoops.com released its preseason top 25 poll for men’s basketball. The Oswego State Lakers are ranked fifth, the highest national ranking in the program’s history.

Oswego State is only behind Randolph-Macon, Mary Hardin-Baylor, UW-Oshkosh and Christopher Newport. The Lakers received 478 votes to put them at the No. 5 spot.

