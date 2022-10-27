OSWEGO — On Wednesday, d3hoops.com released its preseason top 25 poll for men’s basketball. The Oswego State Lakers are ranked fifth, the highest national ranking in the program’s history.
Oswego State is only behind Randolph-Macon, Mary Hardin-Baylor, UW-Oshkosh and Christopher Newport. The Lakers received 478 votes to put them at the No. 5 spot.
The Lakers return six of their top eight scorers from last season, when the team finished 27-3 overall. Oswego State went 17-1 in SUNY Athletic Conference play and won the conference tournament to clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
In the national tourney, the Lakers posted wins over Hoad College (82-73) and Keene State (84-63) to reach the Sweet 16. Marietta College then defeated the Lakers, 89-81.
The returning players include last season’s leading scorers Devin Green, Jeremiah Sparks, and Julien Crittendon.
Oswego State coach Jason Leone has added transfers that he said should have an immediate impact on the program. Those transfers include Cartier Bowman from Trenton, New Jersey and The College of St. Rose, as well as Joey Rowback from Gloversville and Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
Oswego State will open its season Nov. 11-12 at the Eastern Connecticut Tip-Off Tournament. The Lakers will face Hobart at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, and either Anna Maria or Eastern Connecticut State Nov. 12.
