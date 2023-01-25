Quinn Warmuth at Plattsburgh State

Oswego State’s Quinn Warmuth passes the puck to a teammate during the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 6-1 loss at Plattsburgh State on Friday. The Lakers return to action on Friday against SUNY Cortland.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Time’s ticking for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.

There are just six games left in the regular season, and anywhere from 10-12 practices left depending on what the Lakers’ coaching staff deems fit.

