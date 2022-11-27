Matt McQuade vs. Skidmore College

Matt McQuade of the Oswego State men's hockey team, left, battles for clean possession of the puck with Skidmore's Will Dow-Kenny during the second period of the Lakers' 4-1 loss to Skidmore Sunday.

 Ben Grieco photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS — All good things must come to an end.

And the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s winning streak has ceased after seven games. The Lakers fell to Skidmore College Sunday 4-1 in the Thoroughbreds’ annual Thanksgiving Invitational.

Recommended for you