SARATOGA SPRINGS — All good things must come to an end.
And the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s winning streak has ceased after seven games. The Lakers fell to Skidmore College Sunday 4-1 in the Thoroughbreds’ annual Thanksgiving Invitational.
The loss is Oswego State’s first since its season-opener against Hobart College on Oct. 28.
“Skidmore wanted it more,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “Right from the opening draw, they got the early goal and we were back on our heels.”
After a Brett Fudger cross-checking minor penalty at 2:54, just 23 seconds into the man-advantage, Skidmore’s Kaeden Patrick found the back of the net off a backdoor pass from Danny Magnuson to go up 1-0.
Oswego State kept the Thoroughbreds at bay, winning the shot total after 20 minutes with an 11-9 advantage for the Lakers. But despite the strong chances in the second period, Oswego State “had nothing to show for it” with 12 shots on net, compared to Skidmore’s four.
Gosek noted Skidmore’s willingness “to block shots” and “do the dirty things” that the Lakers weren’t.”
Skidmore scored with 50 seconds left in the second period off the stick of Thomas Finck.
“In the last minute of the period, it’s a death blow as far as momentum. … Their goalie made big saves,” Gosek said. “Our shot selection was poor. We didn’t move our feet. We looked tired. There’s no excuse.”
Finck added his second goal of the night at 11:54 of the third period.
Oswego State got a slight advantage late in the game with a five-minute major and game misconduct to Sam Saccone for contact to the head with 5:35 left in the game. After some close chances, plus the extra attacker with the empty net once Cal Schell skated to the bench, Shane Bull got a rebound goal against Skidmore goaltender Tate Brandon.
Bull’s goal came with 2:06 left in the game.
“Well, too little too late. The puck’s in (Brandon’s) pads and you get a rebound. If you don’t take his eyes away, he’s going to see. He’s very good,” Gosek said. “Their kid was better tonight. We had more shots, and more grade-A opportunities, in all three periods. Their kid made the saves he had to make.”
Finck, with the empty net, sealed his hat trick with 51 seconds left in the game to push the 4-1 win for Skidmore.
“Every team that we play, when you’re having a good season — and that can change in a hurry — everybody brings their A-game. You have to be prepared to match that A-game,” Gosek said. “Tonight, we weren’t. Skidmore wanted it more. They did the little things that we normally do. It was a reversal role. They played the way we like to play.”
Oswego State (7-2, 5-0 SUNYAC) has a league game Friday against Morrisville State before traveling to Utica University on Saturday.
Gosek said the focus will be getting “back to basics” in practice.
“We’re a work-in-progress. We’ve got to get back to the fundamentals. … Tonight, we didn’t move pucks north,” Gosek said. “We brought everything back and brought pressure on ourselves and made life difficult. … We made a lot of turnovers at the offensive blue line, and we didn’t get pucks in deep. You can’t have it against good teams, or they’re going to make you pay.”
