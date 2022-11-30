OSWEGO — Matt Galati, Cam Berry, Josh Zizek, Jody Sullivan and Tyson Kirkby all have one thing in common.
Their goals sent teddy bears flying onto the ice during the past Oswego State men’s hockey team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss games, scoring the Lakers’ first goal of the contest over the last five seasons.
Now, a sixth player has his chance to put his name on that list when Oswego State hosts SUNY Athletic Conference foe Morrisville State on Friday before the Lakers hit the road Saturday with a game at Utica University.
Friday marks the Lakers’ sixth in-person Teddy Bear Toss after starting the tradition during the 2016-17 season. During the canceled 2020-21 season, the team still held a “virtual” teddy bear toss and accepted donations of gently used stuffed animals.
Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek added that a lot of teams do annual Teddy Bear Toss games around the holidays because it’s worthwhile and it allows teams to give back to the community.
Saturday’s game at Utica will also be the Pioneers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game, Gosek noted.
“It helps make some children’s Christmas mornings brighter. Those are things we want to do: giving back to the community for the support in the way in which we’re treated by the community,” Gosek said. “You just hope there’s a lot of teddy bears come Friday night. I know on Saturday night we’re going to Utica and it’s their teddy bear toss. … Let’s hope we can keep the teddy bears off the ice for as long as we can in Utica, and hopefully we can get them on the ice as quick as we can here (on Friday).”
Gosek mentioned that both games this weekend are important.
There are two SUNYAC points on the line Friday against the Mustangs, and Utica is ranked No. 3 in Division III men’s hockey in the most recent USCHO.com poll.
The Lakers (7-2, 5-0 SUNYAC) sit atop the SUNYAC standings with 10 points. Plattsburgh State is second, followed by SUNY Cortland. Oswego State also has the second-most goals scored in league play (23), trailing only Plattsburgh’s 26.
Oswego State’s goaltending has also been strong in league play, with the second-fewest goals allowed (11) behind Geneseo (10).
Oswego State is the only remaining undefeated team in SUNYAC play.
Morrisville State (3-4, 1-3 SUNYAC) is tied for seventh in the league with two points. Its lone league win came against SUNY Fredonia on Nov. 12. The Mustangs played Wednesday against SUNY Cortland in a game that finished after press time.
The Mustangs are led by Cameron Clark, who has six points (4 goals, 2 assists). He is followed by Curtis Abbott (4 goals, 1 assist) and Chris Mott (2-3). All three goaltenders have seen action. Ryan Creenan has five games played (four started) with seven goals allowed, a 1.57 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.
Oswego State hasn’t lost to Morrisville since 2011, and has won 19 straight against the Mustangs. Last season, the Lakers won 5-1 at home and posted a 4-0 shutout on the road.
Since the Mustangs are first on the weekend slate, “all (the) focus is on Morrisville,” Gosek said.
“The most important game is Friday because it’s a league game and it’s our first game (of the weekend),” he said. “Seeing where we’re at is the way I would put it this weekend, to see if we can get back playing the right way on Friday.”
Utica (7-2-1, 6-0-0 United Collegiate Hockey Conference) will enter Saturday on an eight-game unbeaten streak. The Pioneers tied with Trine University on Saturday, but last lost during the first regular-season weekend at defending national champion Adrian College.
Mic Curran (3 goals, 8 assists) and Connor Fedorek (11 assists) lead the Pioneers with 11 points each. Regen Cavanagh (4 goals, 6 assists) has 10 points.
Bryan Landsberger has started in 10 games in goal for the Pioneers, posting a 2.76 goals-against average with a .901 save percentage.
Utica came to Oswego State last season for an exhibition contest. The Pioneers won 6-4. The last regular-season meeting was in the 2019-20 season when Utica won 4-3 in Oswego. The Lakers haven’t beaten the Pioneers since the 2016-17 season, winning 4-1 at home.
In between those two games, the teams tied 3-3 twice, once in Utica and once in Oswego.
“You’ve got a team that’s ranked ahead of you. It’s a good team. We certainly need to have some wins against quality opponents,” Gosek said. “Saturday, it’ll be a great test for us against a good team.”
The Lakers are looking to bounce back after splitting the weekend in Saratoga Springs, defeating Wilkes University on Saturday before falling to now-No. 15 Skidmore College on Sunday.
Alex DiCarlo (2 goals, 1 assist), Shane Bull (2 goals), Ryan Bunka (2 assists) and Ryan Dickinson (1 goal, 1 assist) posted multi-point weekends.
Noah Bull scored his first collegiate goal in the game against Wilkes. Connor Gatto also recorded his first collegiate point, an assist on Noah Bull’s goal.
Gosek noted that during the Wilkes game, the team made mistakes but Wilkes didn’t make the Lakers pay for it like Skidmore did.
Oswego State did play well in the later stages of the first period and during the second period against Skidmore, but Skidmore was willing to do the things that (Oswego State) did against Geneseo, like blocking shots, Gosek said.
“Sometimes you’ve got to take a step backward to take a couple forward. (On Tuesday during practice), we addressed a lot of our shortcomings: pucks along the wall, wall battles, working on tightening the gap instead of giving our opponents too much time and space to make good plays,” Gosek said. “Just fundamental areas that we need to get better at: handling pucks, screening, tipping (the puck), exiting our own zone. All those little things add up over the course of a game to your success.”
He said the Lakers’ offense is producing well, averaging four goals a game, but he wants to see a reduced goals-against average.
Opponents are scoring an average of 2.6 goals a game against the Lakers. “If you look at the top 10 (teams) every year, they’re right around 2.0 goals against,” the coach said.
“I wouldn’t say we’re content with being 7-2 at this point in the year, but with the schedule we have and all the unknowns we had coming into the year, we’re pleased with where we’re at record-wise,” Gosek said. “A huge two points with Morrisville on Friday here. We’ve got three league games left. I can’t remember the last time we got through the semester without a loss or tie (in the league). Can we make that happen in the next three games? We’ll see.”
