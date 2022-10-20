OSWEGO — Just one week into the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s season, after a 3-1 exhibition win against Stevenson University on Saturday, head coach Ed Gosek said there’s been more “attention to detail.”
That’s thanks to additional staff with the program, including new assistant coach Bob Shattell and new graduate assistant Connor Tierney.
Players still watch their own video clips from their previous game and evaluate themselves, but now there’s more time to do it weekly, instead of every three or four games, Gosek said.
“There will be much more attention to detail. But it takes time to watch, break down, then go over it and show (the players) clips of pro guys doing it or some of the other guys on our team doing it the right way,” Gosek said. “It’s difficult to find time, even though that’s the most important thing. Now, the additional staff is helping out.”
Now, it’s the process of understanding players’ individual habits — and sometimes trying to break those habits — and then working on systems and different “scenarios that occur in the game.”
“Honestly, we didn’t scrimmage at all the week before (Stevenson). We’re not big scrimmagers,” Gosek said. “I bring that up only because, in the games, when you have to put all three zones together and you have to react to certain situations that occur, I don’t think our mental process was bad. There’s just little things that we’ve been showing them.”
Even though the Lakers came out on top Saturday, Gosek said Stevenson “carried the physicality and dictated how the game was going to be played.”
The Mustangs opened the scoring just about halfway through the first period, but Oswego State responded with three unanswered goals — two of which were from Tyler Flack — to take the win.
“To our guys’ credit, they were resilient. They stepped up their game as far as the physical part,” Gosek said. “I thought we were able to maintain the way we wanted to play, but at the same time, we can play that (physical) game too. I like that about this team. We can play a speed game, a skill game and a physical game also.”
But, there was one thing that was focused on during practices earlier in the week: having a net-front presence. Several drills during Tuesday’s practice were dedicated to that, with close-quarters drills that forced players to be physical.
“We were too easy. That just gave (Stevenson) more green lights without a net-front presence,” Gosek said. “It was easy for them to be more aggressive in the corners, which took away us creating offense.”
Oswego State plays host to the Carleton Place Canadians on Saturday with a 7 p.m. puck drop for the Lakers’ second and final exhibition game.
Carleton Place is a junior hockey team out of the Central Canada Hockey League.
This is the third meeting in recent history between the programs. Oswego State won 5-3 in an exhibition during the 2018-19 season and also won a 9-1 game in an exhibition during the 2019-20 campaign.
Just Ryan Bunka and Alex DiCarlo played in the 2019-20 game, while Bunka also saw ice time during the 2018-19 exhibition as a freshman.
Two former captains, Devin Campbell and Travis Broughman, both played for the Canadians while in junior hockey.
“It’s great to continue to build and foster relationships within that league. It also helps us get prepared for the regular season,” Gosek said. “They’ve played a lot of games. They’ll be in better game shape than we are. Yeah, they’re younger but every time we’ve played them, it’s been a good test.”
Gosek added the game also helps both ways. It allows Gosek to see possible “recruitable players,” but it also gives those junior hockey players a good experience in a college hockey environment.
“Those guys all go back and talk to their friends that play in the league and their parents and everyone else. It helps promote our school and helps promote our program. It’ll be close to a sellout with parents’ weekend,” he said. “Carleton Place is one of the better teams in the CCHL, so it makes sense.”
One question that still remains, however, is goaltending.
As of Tuesday, Gosek still planned on utilizing all three goaltenders in the game against Carleton Place. Nothing “clarified” after the Stevenson game in terms of who might be the potential starter for the Lakers’ first regular-season game against Hobart College on Oct. 28.
Gosek mentioned he thought all three goaltenders had things they did well against the Mustangs, but also areas for improvement.
“There’s many situations that dictate how the game is, and whether or not the goalies get equal (opportunities). Green had to stop the penalty shot, but Richie’s got two or three in tight with speed and Cal gets a couple cross-ice nice saves on the back door or across the body,” Gosek said.
“The positive is nobody played themselves out. Nobody played poorly, by our evaluation. You’re splitting hairs, and my guess it’ll probably be the same this weekend, on what we are going to base our final decision on picking a starter for against Hobart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.