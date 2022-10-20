Connor Sleeth penalty shot

Connor Sleeth of the Oswego State men’s hockey team skates with the puck during a penalty shot in Saturday’s exhibition game against Stevenson University. The Lakers will play their second exhibition game this Saturday against Carleton Place.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Just one week into the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s season, after a 3-1 exhibition win against Stevenson University on Saturday, head coach Ed Gosek said there’s been more “attention to detail.”

That’s thanks to additional staff with the program, including new assistant coach Bob Shattell and new graduate assistant Connor Tierney.

