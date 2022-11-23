Connor Sleeth vs. Brockport

Connor Sleeth (right) of the Oswego State men’s hockey team carries the puck during a recent game against Brockport. The Lakers will compete this weekend in a tournament at Skidmore College.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Now riding a six-game win streak, the Oswego State men’s hockey team has shown a sense of maturity, head coach Ed Gosek said.

It’s not hard to realize that, given the Lakers have 20 returners from the 2021-22 campaign. Of the seven new players on the roster this season, only five of them are true freshmen. The other two — Daniel Colabufo and Thomas Rocco — transferred in from NCAA Division I programs.

