OSWEGO — Now riding a six-game win streak, the Oswego State men’s hockey team has shown a sense of maturity, head coach Ed Gosek said.
It’s not hard to realize that, given the Lakers have 20 returners from the 2021-22 campaign. Of the seven new players on the roster this season, only five of them are true freshmen. The other two — Daniel Colabufo and Thomas Rocco — transferred in from NCAA Division I programs.
And the first-year players are quickly learning a sense of accountability and how to prepare on and off the ice at the collegiate level.
“The transfers are contributing, but they also bring leadership, veteran qualities, in the weight room, off the ice, on the ice. They have complemented the returners that we have with their attitude and work ethic,” Gosek said. “And it’s just, not that we don’t have issues, but they’re minimal. The leadership, the captains, have taken care of a lot of stuff. It hasn’t been a chore of the coaches. They’ve taken ownership as far as those types of things. That’s been a huge positive.”
The leadership group — which has captain Ryan Bunka, along with alternate captains Troy Robillard and Alex DiCarlo — has more than just those wearing the letters on their jerseys. Gosek also noted players like Ryan Dickinson, who are “everyday-ers.”
Gosek called the team “a veteran group” that wants to keep improving every day.
“They get what it takes. They understand their roles. They don’t get bent out of shape when things don’t go perfectly for them,” Gosek said. “They’re not just riding it out or treading water. They have something to prove. They want to win. It works out for us.”
Oswego State (6-1, 5-0 SUNYAC) heads into the weekend with a lot of momentum as it prepares for a tournament at Skidmore College on Saturday and Sunday. The Lakers take on Wilkes University Saturday. Oswego State will play either Skidmore or Rivier University on Sunday.
The focus now is all on Wilkes, a team that made it to the NCAA tournament last year.
The Colonels (2-5-1, 1-4-0 United Collegiate Hockey Conference) are on a three-game losing skid entering Saturday’s game. Joe Johnson (1 goal, 4 assists) leads the team with five points, followed by five players with four points apiece.
All three Wilkes goalies have seen ice time, but Garrett Nieto has seen the most minutes with seven games played. He’s posted a .908 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average.
“I know they’ve got new personnel, but they’ve got enough players returning (from last season). We’ve never played them. It’s somebody different, somebody new,” Gosek said. “Our guys are excited to get away, get out of town, spend the night together, team building, bonding. Not that they don’t because they’re all living together in apartments, but it’s good when you get on the road and travel together, eat your meals together. Those are where you make some memories.”
Even though the Lakers are already a tight group, Gosek said, the weekend away — spending time on the bus and in the hotel together — will bring them closer.
“It’s not like there are fragments or clique groups. They all get along extremely well. They have a common goal: to be successful,” Gosek said. “Guys do some foolish things or funny things happen, and then new nicknames are developed, stories come out of those things. That’s the fun part about getting away on a road trip.”
The Lakers are coming off another weekend sweep of SUNYAC opponents, upsetting then-No. 3 SUNY Geneseo 4-3 on Friday before defeating Brockport State 4-1 on Saturday at home.
It was the first time Oswego State had beaten the Knights since 2018.
Gosek said he was happy with the way the team played in Geneseo, “but it’s very easy to have an emotional letdown win” against Brockport.
“We would’ve liked to put (Brockport) away early with the amount of chances and grade-A’s that we had in the first period. We didn’t, but we found a way to gut it out. … You find ways to win, and that’s a positive. Good teams do that,” Gosek said. “Every night in the SUNYAC, you’d better be ready to bring your A-game or you’re going to have an upset. It’s going to make for an interesting year. With the two losses for Geneseo so far, it opens things up for everybody else. It’s a dogfight for first, second, third and fourth.”
Six players posted multi-point weekends. Thomas Rocco (1 goal, 2 assists) had three points, followed by Trent Grimshaw (2 goals), Alex DiCarlo (2 goals), Tommy Cahill (2 assists), Jackson Arcan (2 assists) and Ryan Bunka (2 assists).
Cal Schell played in both games, making a combined 56 saves (.929 save percentage) and allowing four goals.
“I thought he played extremely well both nights. But Brockport, that was tough. First period, you don’t get a lot of goals. Second period, you get a little more. Then the third, we’re making mistakes and giving up odd-man rushes, and he comes up big for us. He gained confidence,” Gosek said. “He’s been consistent throughout the games. Even when he got scored on at Geneseo, he just shakes it off and moves on. He’s a mentally mature kid. And that’s what he’s shown us so far, plus the ability to quickly refocus.”
Gosek said the biggest thing is now building momentum and confidence heading into the weekend.
“We’re constantly striving to just get better in our own end. Offensively, we’re at where we want to be at over four goals a game, but we’ve got to get our goals against down to two or less,” Gosek said. “Anybody can do it when it’s going easy, but who can do it when you have some adversity?”
A FAMILIAR FACE
Even if the Lakers don’t end up facing Skidmore, the coaching staff will still most likely see a familiar face: Paul Rodrigues, an assistant coach for the Thoroughbreds.
Rodrigues, the 2013 American Hockey Coaches Association Sid Watson Memorial Award winner, played for Oswego State from 2009-2013, tallying 133 points (50 goals, 83 assists) in his four years in the green and gold.
He was also the 2013 Division III Men’s Ice Hockey National Player of the Year, as voted by USCHO.com.
Oswego State assistant coach Jon Whitelaw played alongside Rodrigues for four seasons.
Gosek said he joked with former assistant coach Dan Ford that all the team needed was Luke Moodie to show up.
“I texted Danny, ‘All we’ve got to do is get Moodie to show up.’ We’ve got Whitelaw, we’ve got Rodrigues. We just need Moodie, maybe Ayotte and McConney too,” Gosek said. “Paul had a great playing career, and now he’s an assistant with Skidmore. It’ll be good to see him and hopefully we can catch up and get a little time together.”
