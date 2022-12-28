OSWEGO — Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the week leading into the holiday tournament and the beginning of January are a “fun time of year” for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
The players don’t have to worry about classes until the end of January, so they can “focus on hockey” and get back into the routine of morning practices and weight room sessions.
“To start off and be able to look forward to two tournaments back to back — ours and Plattsburgh’s — it’s a fun opportunity for them, especially to play some teams that we don’t normally get to face (in our tournament), and the chance to maybe play the national champions,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “That’s exciting.”
With a mentally and physically long semester now behind them, the Lakers’ break after the weekend at Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia on Dec. 9-10 came at a good time, Gosek said.
Physically, several players were able to rest up and heal some nagging injuries. Mentally, getting “away from one another” allows coaches and players to reset.
“I know a lot of my brainstorming comes from sitting in a quiet time, reflecting back (on the semester) or whatever,” Gosek said. “I’m excited to get back at it. The guys have been great. They’re a fun group to be around.”
Oswego State swept Buffalo State and Fredonia to close out the semester with a 9-4 (7-1 SUNYAC) record. The Lakers hold first place in the SUNYAC, with a three-point lead over second-place SUNY Geneseo and Plattsburgh State.
The Lakers defeated Buffalo State 5-2 with a three-point night from Alex DiCarlo (1 goal, 2 assists) and a two-point night from Tommy Cahill (1 goal, 1 assist). Quinn Warmuth, Shane Bull and Ryan Dickinson all scored as well.
Cal Schell made 29 saves in the win.
Oswego State shut out Fredonia 3-0 with goals from Noah Bull, Troy Robillard and DiCarlo.
Eric Green stopped all 18 shots he faced.
“It was important for everyone, right? You end the semester on a positive note, thinking positively, as opposed to a three-game skid where we hadn’t played well,” Gosek said. “I never like losing or accepting losing, but if you want to be in the hunt … don’t play teams if you can’t handle that the results aren’t always going to be in your favor.”
Now, Oswego State has its own holiday tournament. The Best Western Clarion Oswego State Hockey Classic is on Friday and Saturday. The Lakers play host to Saint Anselm College on Friday.
Adrian College and Williams College will battle Friday afternoon. The winners and losers will play each other on Saturday in a consolation or championship game. Oswego State, no matter what, will have the 4 p.m. game on Saturday.
“We’re very grateful for the Broadwell family for continuing to sponsor it. It’s a first-class tournament, and I hope the fans will turn out to watch some good hockey,” Gosek said. “Our students are away, so we really have to rely on the community to bring some atmosphere. Hopefully they will.”
During the lone week of practice — since the Lakers got back to the ice on Monday, but some had trouble getting back due to the snowstorm in Buffalo — it’s been about working around a “fine line” of what practices look like, Gosek said.
That fine line is between too much where “you’re exhausted by the end of the week,” and too little, “so that timing is still off and execution isn’t there.”
“Some teams you can grind into the ice and they’re ready to play. Other teams, you tread lightly and try to work on the right things and hope the compete level is there without doing a lot of engagement drills. There’s a happy medium, we think,” Gosek said. “Are we really faster? Or do they look like they got a jump in their step because they’ve been off and got a little of energy back? It’s probably a little bit of both.”
AROUND THE TOURNEY
The Lakers play against Saint Anselm on Friday. The Hawks come in with an 8-3-1 (5-3-1 NE10) record. Most recently, Saint Anselm split a conference weekend vs. Southern New Hampshire University on Dec. 2-3, with a 3-0 loss on that Friday followed by a 3-0 win on that Saturday.
Saint Anselm is led by two players at a point-per-game pace. Andrew Andary (6 goals, 6 assists) and Matt Hayes (5 goals, 7 assists) have 12 points in 12 games. Chase Reynolds (7 goals, 3 assists), Tommy Schwartz (5 goals, 5 assists) and Jack Murphy (10 assists) all have 10 points each.
Goaltender Nick Howard has played and started in 11 of the Hawks’ games, with a 2.62 goals-against average (29 goals allowed) and a .918 save percentage.
Saint Anselm is in a unique situation, as well, where as technically a Division II school, the Hawks can’t compete for a national championship. There is no Division II men’s hockey championship, and they can’t play down in the Division III championship.
Oswego State last played against Saint Anselm on Nov. 26, 2000, with a 9-3 win over the Hawks. Contests in 1974 and 1978 resulted in wins for Saint Anselm.
“Saint Anselm plays hard. They’re physical and they compete. … They’re similar to a Nazareth or Skidmore-type team,” Gosek said. “I know with their playoffs and their inability to play for a national championship, these games like this are huge for them. … These games are exciting for them.”
The other Friday contest features Adrian — the defending national champions — and Williams. Adrian comes in with a 7-2-1 (4-2-0 NCHA) record, most recently sweeping the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Dec. 2-3. The Bulldogs had a game planned for Dec. 10 against Stevenson University, but the contest was postponed to Jan. 4.
Matus Spodniak has 20 points (13 goals, 7 assists) to lead Adrian in just 10 games played. Ty Enns (7 goals, 8 assists) and Sam Ruffin (3 goals, 12 assists) have 15 points each.
Goaltenders Dershahn Stewart and Nic Tallarico have split time. The former has six games played and started with a 2.66 goals-against average (16 goals allowed) and a .902 save percentage. Tallarico, in five games played and four started, boasts a 3.28 goals-against average (14 goals allowed) and a .886 save percentage.
“Adrian, that’s obviously a good team coming off their first national championship,” Gosek said. “They have something to prove here, too.”
Williams (3-5, 2-4 NESCAC) lost its most recent weekend on Dec. 9-10. The Ephs fell to Amherst College, 4-3, on that Friday followed by a 4-2 loss to Hamilton College on that Saturday.
Sean Clarke has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in eight games, followed by Mac Carso with 6 points (4 goal, 2 assists). Henry Muller (2 goals, 3 assists) and Connor Tobin (2 goals, 3 assists) have five points each.
Evan Ruschil has played and started in six of Williams’ games with a 2.47 goals-against average (15 goals allowed) and a .934 save percentage.
“Williams, I know their record isn’t great this year, but they’ve got a good team,” Gosek said. “They’re well coached. I think they’re better than what their record indicates.”
Despite the notoriety that some teams bring into the tournament, Gosek said the focus needs to be internal.
“More importantly, which Oswego team is going to step on the ice on Friday night?” Gosek said.
“The team that played against Morrisville, Utica and Skidmore? Or the team that played against Buffalo State and Fredonia?
A NEW ADDITION
Before the semester break, Gosek hinted at the idea that the Lakers would try to bring in a transfer to help a hurting defensive core. With just six defensemen healthy during the semester, Gosek said the team was “one injury away from Shane Bull or some other forward playing defense.”
Nolan Barrett, a junior defenseman, transferred in from UMass-Boston.
The 6-foot-1 Glen Ridge, New Jersey, native played in 25 games for the Beacons over the course of a year and a half. He played 22 games in his first season, recording 18 points (5 goals, 13 assists). He didn’t record a point in his three games this season.
“We brought in Nolan to give us a little more depth on the back end. … We’ll see how he fits in,” Gosek said. “All indications, so far, are that he fits in with what we’re trying to do here. He’s a positive addition.”
