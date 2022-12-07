Tommy Cahill at Utica

Oswego State’s Tommy Cahill cuts back toward the blue line in the Lakers’ 4-0 loss to Utica University on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Adversity is bound to happen in any season.

The Oswego State men’s hockey team, now on a three-game skid, has seen its fair share in the last week. More recently, the Lakers fell to Morrisville State and Utica University on Friday and Saturday.

