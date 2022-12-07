OSWEGO — Adversity is bound to happen in any season.
The Oswego State men’s hockey team, now on a three-game skid, has seen its fair share in the last week. More recently, the Lakers fell to Morrisville State and Utica University on Friday and Saturday.
And with two more league matchups on the horizon, heading to Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia this weekend, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said those games are the most important of the semester.
Now the Lakers are hoping to “get things righted” headed into the Christmas break.
“Do (losses) happen? Yes. Do you want them stringing together like this? No. Your confidence gets down, players start questioning themselves,” Gosek said. “We’ll bring our best shot … and try to get to Christmas break and get feeling good about ourselves.”
While the offensive production has been down during the skid, Gosek said that isn’t the biggest concern. It’s more about defensive issues.
The Lakers are down to just six defensemen. Oswego State lost Tristan Francis to an injury at the beginning of the year, and a recruit left for a Division I opportunity just before the season began.
With limited defensemen, Gosek added “it’s just a lot of reps in practice,” especially given the defensive focus the coaching staff has during practices. Drills during practices start with neutral zone regroups or defensive breakouts, plus the team works on penalty killing.
Without a weekend off all season long, the defensemen have “lost a step” against quicker teams, trying to get back in the defensive zone to retrieve pucks.
“The break will come at a good time, just to get them rested and to jump back in (at the end of the month). It’s tough,” Gosek said. “Previous to the last three games, we were first back for pucks and giving us time to move pucks quickly and effectively.”
Gosek slotted in Shane Bull a few times at defensemen earlier in the season. But Bull’s “arguably has been one of (the) best forwards” for the Lakers, with 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 11 games played.
The option presents itself to move a forward to defense — “any of the guys, if (coaches) asked them, they would do it for the team,” Gosek said — but there’s the tradeoff of possibly losing offensive production.
There are a couple players the coaching staff is considering, plus Gosek said he’s been “shopping” the transfer portal, but pickings are slim right now.
But it’s not just on the defensemen, Gosek added. There’s a lack of support from the forwards, trying to extend stretch passes from the defensive zone to the neutral zone.
“There are ways to play faster without just stretching the ice. Turnovers are being created. There’s no support underneath,” Gosek said. “You make your break scoring. I don’t think we’ve been aggressive enough or as hungry enough around the net as we were earlier in the year. Earlier in the year, we were bringing pucks to the net, not worrying about having a perfect shot.”
Offensively, Oswego State is averaging 3.4 goals per game, after scoring just twice in the last three contests. The Lakers are allowing an average of 2.8 goals per game, and the coaching staff wants that around two goals per game.
“You can’t really say it’s been from poor goaltending. (Cal Schell) held us in on Saturday. That could’ve been a blowout. It’s not goaltending, for the most part,” Gosek said. “We’ve got to get better defensively, that’s what we’ve been working on this week in practice. Until we can find our scoring, we’ve got to keep teams at one or two goals.”
Buffalo State (6-5, 3-3 SUNYAC) is coming off a 4-3 win over Brockport State last Saturday. The Bengals are led by Nikita Kozyrev with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 10 games. Connor Bizal (2 goals, 10 assists) and Tyler Vanuden (8 goals, 3 assists) are also at a point-per-game pace at least.
Emil Norrman has played and started all 11 games, with a 2.56 goals-against average (28 goals allowed) and a .936 save percentage.
SUNY Fredonia (2-7, 2-4 SUNYAC) fell 4-0 to SUNY Geneseo last Saturday. Ryan Bailey has eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) on the season. Gregg Lee (2 goals, 2 assists) and Bryce Witman (3 goals, 1 assist) follow with four points each.
Logan Dyck has taken a majority of the starts with nine games in net, posting a 3.30 goals-against average (30 goals allowed) and a .916 save percentage.
“They’re fighting for points, too,” Gosek said. “We’ll see what Buffalo State and Fredonia bring this weekend. … You’ve got to fight for every inch of ice in every minute of every period. It’s good for our league. It’s good for the sport.”
Oswego State (7-4, 5-1 SUNYAC) dropped its first league contest to Morrisville State, 3-1, last Friday, before being shut out by Utica University, 4-0, on Saturday.
Trent Grimshaw scored the lone Laker goal over the weekend, assisted by Ryan Dickinson and Tommy Cahill. Over the two games, Schell made 63 saves on 69 shots.
“Our penalty killing has been better. Our goaltending has been solid. But with that said, normally when your goals-against average is up where ours is, you’re getting poor penalty killing and poor goaltending,” Gosek said. “Our forwards, they’ll start to find the back of the net. You get into slumps like this and get it to where you can’t buy a goal.”
But in a situation like this, Gosek points back to previous seasons, like 2002-03, when the Lakers lost three of their first four games.
The end result of that season? A loss in the national championship to Norwich University, with a 25-7-1 (10-3-1 SUNYAC) record.
“You’re going to have slumps and slouches, and hard points throughout the season. I’d like to think this is it, the adversity,” Gosek said. “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to lose games, it just means the way in which we’re playing can be consistent through January and February, the two most important months of the year.”
