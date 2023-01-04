OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team is headed to the North Country for the first of two trips in three weeks.
The Lakers will face SUNY Potsdam on Friday at Plattsburgh State to kick off Plattsburgh’s Winter Classic tournament. Even though it’s against a SUNYAC rival, the contest is a non-league game.
There is the possibility Oswego State could play Plattsburgh on Saturday based on Friday’s results. The Cardinals host the Wentworth Institute of Technology in the other Friday matchup.
Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said it’s a little weird to be playing league teams three times in the regular season — one of which doesn’t count toward the league standings — but he added that “it’s a nameless, faceless opponent.”
After splitting the Best Western Clarion Oswego State Hockey Classic — defeating Saint Anselm 6-2 on Friday before falling 3-2 to Adrian College on Saturday — Goesk said he wants to see if the Lakers can put back-to-back solid games together.
“It doesn’t matter who we play. Can we hold ourselves to a higher standard of playing the right way against Potsdam this Friday? Honestly? I’m excited about it,” Gosek said. “I’d take this past Saturday night, the way we played, even if it was a loss. I know that sounds like garbage, but I really would because I know we’re going in the right direction.”
Even though the Lakers took the victory on Friday, Gosek said the coaching staff was “not pleased with how (they) played” against the Hawks. He noted that Saint Anselm “came out with a lot of jump,” and played a tough neutral zone trap that made it hard to generate offense.
Gosek added Saint Anselm reminded him of a tough Nazareth College team, coached by former Laker head coach George Roll. The Hawks had the “same types of systems,” Gosek mentioned.
Noah Bull had four points against the Hawks (2 goals, 2 assists), while Matt McQuade added two goals. Jackson Arcan and Ryan Dickinson both posted two assists each. Daniel Colabufo and Alex DiCarlo scored one goal apiece to round out Oswego State’s scoring.
“It’s pretty hard to argue that Noah Bull wasn’t our best player on Friday night. He played a very solid game on Saturday with the amount of penalty killing that he did,” Gosek said.
Cal Schell made 14 saves on 12 shots in net.
“Do we have to dwell on it and be negative about Friday night? No, we don’t. But (the players) clearly have to understand that the way in which we played was a step backward,” Gosek said. “There’s going to be games where it’s going to be like that — where it’s going to be ugly. You hate to say you’re just glad you got through the ugly game and you were successful.”
It was a much faster and tighter matchup against Adrian, Gosek mentioned.
The Lakers jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to Dickinson and Colabufo, but three-straight power-play goals from Tyler Enns (2) and Sam Ruffin secured the late victory for the Bulldogs.
Schell stopped 37 of 40 shots.
“This time of year, it is so important to continue to build and to have momentum going into the playoffs,” Gosek said. “It doesn’t mean it always has to be winning as much as how you’re playing.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Potsdam (4-10, 2-6 SUNYAC) comes into Friday’s game having not played since Dec. 10, when the Bears split the weekend against SUNY Canton.
Potsdam won the Friday matchup, 6-5, in overtime before falling 5-2.
Oswego State defeated Potsdam in November, 5-2. Shane Bull broke out for a four-point game (2 goals, 2 assists). DiCarlo also posted a multi-point night (1 goal, 1 assist). Conor Smart and Ryan Bunka rounded out the scoring for the Lakers.
Schell played the first period of the game, stopping all nine shots he faced before he was pulled for an injury. Richie Parent made five saves, allowing two goals.
“People forget Potsdam beat Plattsburgh right before the break,” Gosek said. “Hey, who are we? We lost to the last-place team, Morrisville, at the time. You’ve got to bring it.”
Ryan Lieth leads the Bears with 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists). Ryan Mahlmeister (5 goals, 4 assists) and Nick Alfieri (2 goals, 7 assists) have nine points each. Michael McArthur — who spent his freshman season with Oswego State before transferring to Potsdam — has eight points (2 goal, 6 assists).
Connor Green has taken a majority of the time in net, playing in 11 games and starting 10 of them. He holds a 4.21 goals-against average (42 goals allowed) and has a .893 save percentage.
Plattsburgh (8-3-2, 5-2-1 SUNYAC) comes into the game in a similar situation, having not played since Dec. 10. That game was a 4-3 win over Morrisville State.
The Lakers defeated the Cardinals in their annual Whiteout game on Nov. 4, 5-1. Thomas Rocco had three points (2 goals, 1 assist), Connor Sleeth added three assists and McQuade had a two-point night (1 goal, 1 assist). Shane Bull and Dickinson rounded out the scoring.
Schell made 28 saves in the win.
Bennett Stockdale is at a point-per-game pace for Plattsburgh with 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 13 games. Jack Ring (7 goals, 5 assists) and Paul Bryer (4 goals, 8 assists) aren’t far behind with 12 points apiece.
Eli Shiller and Jacob Hearne have split time in net for the Cardinals. Shiller has seven games played (six started), and boasts a 1.36 goals-against average. He also has a .944 save percentage.
Hearne has a 2.04 goals-against average in five games played and started. He’s posted a .927 save percentage.
“I’m excited to play Potsdam and to possibly play Plattsburgh in their own tournament,” Gosek said.
Oswego State has played Wentworth five times in the program’s history, most recently in 2005. The Lakers have won all five contests dating back to 2002.
Wentworth (2-8-1, 1-7-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference) is on a four-game losing streak, most recently an 8-0 loss to the University of New England on Dec. 10.
Jacob Shankar leads the team with six points (2 goals, 4 assists). Josh Faussett (1 goal, 4 assists) and Nikolas Sombrowski (2 goals, 3 assists) have five points each.
Jack McGovern has played in seven games, starting in five of them, in net. He has a 4.01 goals-against average with an .877 save percentage.
BRINGING HOME HARDWARE
Oswego State hasn’t brought home a trophy yet from a regular-season tournament, falling in the Skidmore Thanksgiving Invitational championship against host Skidmore College, and falling to Adrian in the Lakers’ own tournament.
Gosek said after the Adrian loss that the team has “one last shot at it next weekend before the postseason” to bring home some hardware.
