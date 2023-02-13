Laker wheel

OSWEGO — After shaking off some early rust, the Oswego State men’s basketball team burst to life as the Lakers dominated SUNY Cortland, 102-62, on Senior Day.

Devin Green was the lone senior being honored on the day. This season, the guard has recorded personal highs of 34 points 15 rebounds and eight assists. Green also tied the Lakers’ single-game record for 3-pointers in a game with eight. 

