OSWEGO — After shaking off some early rust, the Oswego State men’s basketball team burst to life as the Lakers dominated SUNY Cortland, 102-62, on Senior Day.
Devin Green was the lone senior being honored on the day. This season, the guard has recorded personal highs of 34 points 15 rebounds and eight assists. Green also tied the Lakers’ single-game record for 3-pointers in a game with eight.
Green was one of five Lakers to reach double-digit points on the night against the Red Dragons. However, it took some time for him and the Lakers to get going. For about eight minutes the contest was relatively even as the Lakers early 7-0 lead was erased by Cortland. The Lakers’ defense made up for their inability to see any significant baskets fall in the beginning stages.
With the score deadlocked, luck began to shift in Oswego State’s favor. Over the next seven minutes, the Lakers took over and went on a 23-6 run. The only Red Dragon who managed to intermittently disrupt the run was former back-to-back SUNYAC men’s basketball player of the week, Austin Grunder. The forward recorded 24 points on the night, an even better performance than he had last time against the Lakers, when he dropped 20 points. However, it was the lack of production from anyone else but Grunder that allowed the Lakers to run the floor on the night.
The remaining minutes in the half were just as bountiful for Oswego State as another big point run of 18-8 saw them post a near 30-point lead at halftime. This particular scoring run was headlined by junior guard Sean Edwards. A deep 3-pointer was followed up by a high IQ steal-and-score as Cortland tried to beat the high press. On the very next possession, junior forward Cartier Bowman swiped the ball away for another steal and found Edwards for another layup that caused the gym to erupt in celebration. Edwards scored seven points in a matter of 30 seconds. The final action of the half was another Grunder 3-pointer that was all but in vain as the Lakers took a huge 54-28 lead into the locker room.
Of the 28 points that Cortland had recorded in the first half, 17 were scored by scored by Grunder alone. The only other Red Dragons to record points were Cam Williams and Kareem Lubin.
While the Lakers only had one player reach double figures in the first half as well, unlike their counterparts, the rest of the team was in on the act of scoring. Edwards recorded 10 points in the half, followed by junior guard Jeremiah Sparks who recorded nine, sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson with eight and Green with seven.
The second half was more of the same from the Lakers: near-flawless offense complemented by sturdy defense. An opening layup by senior forward Jamal Achille was followed by two more baskets from Grunder, which would be his last field goals of the game. Green then sparked another large run of 22-3 that would put a nearly 40-point gap between Oswego State and Cortland. From here, the Lakers were able coast comfortably to victory.
For the remining 10 minutes of the game, Oswego State and Cortland traded baskets. The Lakers lead would occasionally jump into the mid-40s but would not stay there consistently as Cal Shifflet came off the bench and made a good impact for the Red Dragons, scoring nine points in the last three minutes of the game. Despite this impressive individual surge from Shifflet the deficit remained insurmountable as Oswego State took the win 102-62 in its last home game of the regular season.
The Lakers hit the road for their last two games of the regular season, the first of which is against SUNY Brockport on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Oswego State can clinch the No. 1 seed in the SUNYAC playoffs with a win over the Golden Eagles, ensuring that the road to the SUNYAC crown runs through the Max Ziel Gymnasium.
The win over SUNY Cortland was also head coach Jason Leone’s 300th of his career. Leone currently boasts a 300-115 overall record at the collegiate level.
