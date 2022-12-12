The Oswego State men’s basketball team defeated both SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh State as the Lakers swept their North Country road trip.
On Saturday, the Lakers started their weekend off on the right foot against the struggling Bears, who came in with only three wins on the season, at the Jerry Welsh Gymnasium. En route to a 79-60 victory, Oswego State almost immediately put an 11-point gap between them and their opponent. The entire squad clicked from the jump as six different players were responsible for the first eight baskets.
However, as the half progressed, one Laker emerged as the spark plug for the offense. Senior guard Devin Green recorded a first half double-double with 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Green’s talent for finding the bottom of the net from beyond the arc was on full display as he shot just over 50% from distance over the course of the game.
The Lakers maintained a healthy distance between themselves and the Bears as they took a 45-24 halftime lead. Despite Potsdam getting a slight early run of points after the break, the Lakers responded well and to head coach Jason Leone’s delight, played consistently well throughout the half. He credited the level of steady output that his team produced on the weekend to school being out for winter break which allowed his players to focus solely on basketball.
“Our body language told me that we had a huge burden lifted off our shoulders,” Leone said. “We looked like a basketball team that was excited just to focus on basketball for the next four to five weeks.”
The Bears were unable to dig themselves out of the hole and with the comfortable lead, Oswego State coasted to the win.
The next day, the Lakers traveled to and beat Plattsburgh 86-74 in their final game before the winter break. This game was a much tighter affair with the Cardinals taking an early 10-point lead. Again, Green stepped up when he was needed most, hitting his stride from beyond the arc again.
On this occasion, he wasn’t alone as sophomore guard Joey Rowback found his rhythm from deep.
Down 19-12, the duo of Green and Rowback went on a 17-5 run by themselves and with each 3-pointer that dropped in, the “boom” got louder from the Lakers’ bench. With a narrow lead late in the first half, Oswego State battled back and forth with the Cardinals who were able to tie up the game 40-40 going into halftime.
After halftime, the two teams battled each possession with Green and sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson leading the way for the Lakers and sophomore guard Franklin Infante and senior forward Sheriff Conteh doing the same for Plattsburgh.
Infante proved to be a problem as he showed off his skill set by scoring from just about every position imaginable. Leone praised the way Plattsburgh played and the recruiting they did in the offseason, mentioning how compared to last season, the Cardinals had improved significantly.
On the flip side, Anderson and Green guided their team into a hard-fought lead late in the game. The Cardinals continued to fight and put the Lakers lead in jeopardy as they cut the gap to five points late. However, a flurry of layups at the death would seal the deal for Oswego State as it won 86-74.
Unique and dynamic were the words Leone used to describe Green as a player. His 54-point, 27-rebound performance on the weekend was commended by his coach, as Leone knows this is the type of effect he can have on a game.
“Devin in particular had some ups and downs on and off the court this year … and he certainly played like he had a lot of exuberance this weekend and that’s the way we know he can play,” Leone said.
Something of note from the Lakers’ weekend up north was the noticeable absence of junior forward Cartier Bowman against Potsdam and Plattsburgh. Leone said that Bowman developed flu-like symptoms before the weekend and despite trying to fight through, was pulled after eight minutes against the Bears.
The Lakers (7-2, 4-1 SUNYAC) are now ranked 25th in Division III men’s basketball. Oswego State heads to the Utica University tournament at the end of the month, taking on Emmanuel College on Dec. 29 in the first round of the tournament.
