Laker men’s basketball nab all-league honors Mar 6, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Four players from the Oswego State men’s basketball team and the Lakers’ coaching staff received league honors from the SUNYAC.Head coach Jason Leone and Oswego State’s assistant coaches — Ryan Roland, Jake Pritchard and Bill Farden — were named the SUNYAC Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff of the Year.Oswego State finished with a 25-2 (17-1 SUNYAC) record, and the Lakers won their second consecutive SUNYAC championship.Devin Green and Jeremiah Sparks were both named first team all-league. Green, a senior, averaged 13.6 points per game in 29 games played and led the team in total rebounds (192). He also had the top 3-point percentage (46.1%).Sparks, a junior, eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career at Oswego State this season. He led Oswego State with 479 points (16.5 average) in 29 games played. Sophomore Ahkee Anderson was named to the second team and senior Jamal Achille was named third team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition March 4, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIn general, Fulton wants clean Dollar storeWoman puts defendants near scene at time of murderRoger J. ReynoldsJury selection begins for first murder trial in Oswego County since 2015Democrat seeks Oswego council seat vacated by CorradinoEugene X. PerticoneTheresa Mary ChylinskiKent J. WallaceJury seated in Fulton murder trial in 2 1/2 daysNational Grid to spend $5 million for Fulton cleanup Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking no For rent Fulton, Clean 2 bdrom apt. $900/mo plus. No Jobs CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County has an opening for a full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.