After its tightly contested 79-73 win over Brockport State on Friday, the Oswego State men’s basketball team was crowned the regular-season SUNYAC champion.
The following day, the Lakers defeated SUNY Fredonia in an 85-70 nail-biter to push their regular-season record to 23-2 (17-1 SUNYAC).
The trip to Brockport was highly anticipated for the Lakers. Not only because they would have been able to lock up the No. 1 seed in the league and claim hosting rights for the SUNYAC Final Four, but also because Brockport was the last team to defeat Oswego State this season.
The last game between the Lakers and the Golden Eagles was a scrappy affair in which the Lakers were held to their lowest scoring total in a game this season with 47. This time however, the scoring was not so low.
The Lakers got off to a hot start on the scoring front, opening up a decent lead over their opponents, courtesy of great play from junior forward Cartier Bowman, who scored nine of the first 14 points for Oswego State. The rest of the Lakers’ starters also played their part as the lead ballooned to 15 early on. However, Oswego State had little time to bask in its lead as Brockport came right back with an impressive 18-9 run that was emphasized by a dunk courtesy of Tony Arnold. Of those 18 points by the Golden Eagles, Arnold contributed 13 of them.
The Lakers took a 44-36 lead going into halftime, however Brockport had a lot of momentum with the run.
The second half wasn’t much different than the first. Brockport scored some baskets early that brought the Lakers’ lead to within two possessions and the Golden Eagles kept it close for the majority of the half. Three of the Lakers’ starters, guard Devin Green, forward Jamal Achille and Bowman, played 35 minutes or more.
The trio found success as they were the Lakers’ top three scorers for the night. The group combined for 48 of the total 79 points Oswego State racked up.
The Lakers and the Golden Eagles jostled back and forth with scoring happening with regularity. Brockport clawed its way back to within five points with just over a minute left. However, Oswego State iced the game on free throws, securing its revenge over the only SUNYAC team to make them taste defeat this season.
Green, Bowman and Achille shined with 18, 17 and 13 points, respectively. Along with Bowman’s 17 points, he recorded 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Sophomore guard Ahkee Anderson shined as well racking up 11 points of his own.
“It’s satisfying and obviously a really difficult accomplishment to achieve in our league,” Leone said of claiming the regular-season title. “It’s a league filled with great history, great coaches and great players. And to come out of it with 17 wins is a tribute to the players who have put a lot of time into this. There are still bigger prizes ahead of us this week, but it’s a little bit of comfort and exuberance with earning the right to play the (SUNYAC tournament) games at home.”
Leone also complimented his team’s ability to secure the win in a nervy last few minutes with the scores close.
“During ‘winning time’ I thought we made a couple more plays than Brockport,” he said. “We certainly earned the right to win making some plays while being able to go on the road against a really good team. That’s only going to be advantageous to us moving forward.”
The following day, Oswego State traveled to Fredonia for their regular season finale in a nervy 85-70 victory that threatened to end the Lakers’ regular season on sour note.
From the tip, the game was close, with neither team breaking away in any significant fashion. For the Lakers, it was Bowman yet again getting it done early on. Eight of the first 10 points for Oswego State were scored by the first-year transfer student from Saint Rose. Unfortunately, Bowman and the rest of the Lakers were unable to outrun the 3-point proficiency of the Blue Devils. The blitz from downtown saw 18 of Fredonia’s first 22 points come from strictly behind the arc.
Fredonia garnered a lead that grew to as much as 10 points in the first half. A 6-0 run was all the Lakers’ offense mustered in the early stages as they struggled to handle the Blue Devils’ offense on the other end as well. It wasn’t until there was less than five minutes remaining in the first half that the Lakers took off on a 13-0 run that gave them the lead for the first time since it was 10-9. Oswego State rode the momentum into the break as it held a slim 44-40 lead.
Fredonia’s Aaron Collins and A.J. Knight proved to be a dynamic duo in the first half. The two guards combined for 18 points in the opening 20 minutes.
For the Lakers, after Bowman’s early hot streak subsided, it was Jeremiah Sparks and Kaleb Cook that provided the majority of the offense as they combined for exactly half of their team’s 44 points in the half.
As the second half started, Oswego State began to build on its fresh lead. A 15-5 run put the Lakers 14 points ahead of their opponents. From here, the second half resembled that of Friday’s game, and the teams went back and forth on the offensive front. The only difference was that Fredonia had little success in finding its way back into the game.
Oswego State blew its lead up to as much as 16 in the half and a layup by Sparks provided the last points scored by the Lakers this regular season. A dramatic affair ended with a final score of 85-70.
Sparks, who finished the night with a quiet 26 points and 10 rebounds, was complemented by three other Lakers: Cook (14), Bowman (12) and Anderson (10), who had double-digit performances.
Oswego State dominated in the paint, outscoring the Blue Devils 52-28 in the zone, as well as in second-chance points where the Lakers won that battle 15-0.
As a coach, Leone said he is happy with his team’s overall performance in the regular season, but emphasized it wasn’t for the stereotypical reasons.
“When you coach a team, you have to see development as the number one thing,” Leone said. “You have to develop as a team in terms of your relationships with one another, your practice habits and you want to see your productivity increase. What I’m happy about is optically when I watched our team play in November and December and when I watch our team play now, … it’s almost unrecognizable because we’ve improved a lot.”
The Lakers return to action on Saturday for the SUNYAC semifinals. They, along with Brockport, earned a first-round bye. Those games will be on Wednesday. SUNY Cortland will take on SUNY Geneseo, and SUNY Oneonta will battle against SUNY New Paltz.
