OSWEGO — For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the first league game for the Oswego State men’s hockey team will be against rival Plattsburgh State.
Over the past few seasons, it’s typically been SUNY Cortland, the Lakers’ “travel partner” for SUNYAC matchups.
The last time there was a Lakers-Cardinals SUNYAC opener, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek was in his fifth year at the helm, fresh off a national championship from the 2006-07 season.
Some may point to the emergence of SUNY Geneseo, which has won the last four league championships — and the last three against Oswego State — as the Lakers’ new SUNYAC rivalry.
And while it hasn’t been an Oswego State-Plattsburgh SUNYAC championship game since 2017, it’s the history between the two programs that makes it a marquee rivalry year after year, Gosek said.
“I don’t think it’s lost any of its luster, because for however many years in a row, it was Plattsburgh and Oswego in the SUNYAC final,” Gosek said. “Our games against Geneseo are important. But because of the Whiteout, the bagel tradition, the tennis ball tradition, the coaching situation with (coach Herb) Hammond leaving to go to Plattsburgh, there’s more history with Oswego-Plattsburgh than Oswego-Geneseo.”
It might not be former Plattsburgh head coach Bob Emery on the opposite bench of Gosek anymore, but Gosek mentioned the respect between both teams, given Plattsburgh’s dominant history winning three NCAA championships in 1987, 1992 and 2001 — though the 1987 championship was stripped after NCAA violations — and 18 SUNYAC championships.
It’s not a hatred for each other, Gosek said, but what makes the rivalry great is the alleged “hatred” between the fans of the two teams.
“But the fans, they dislike us, and our fans dislike them. That’s a better way of putting it. There was always a common respect among the players and coaches,” Gosek said. “There was a reason Plattsburgh was on top all those years. They worked hard recruiting, got good players and when they got there, they played within the system or they didn’t stay there — it didn’t matter how talented how you were with Emery.”
Having the early “off-ice distractions” that Whiteout Weekend brings — such as increased attention from media, alumni and other outside groups — for the players allows them to learn how to “manage those outside influences,” Gosek added.
“Our main focus is our team and our players. … We always say this is a good week so that they learn to handle and balance different demands,” Gosek said. “If you’re fortunate enough to make it to your league championship or the NCAA tournament, you have the same type of distractions going on.”
On the ice, there are four league points on the line for Oswego State between Friday's matchup against Plattsburgh and the Saturday tilt against SUNY Potsdam.
The Cardinals are coming off a 2-2 tie against Plymouth State on Oct. 28 and a 5-0 win against Castleton University on Oct. 29. Paul Bryer and Bennett Stockdale lead Plattsburgh with three points each (one goal, two assists each).
Jacob Hearne and Kyle Alaverdy split time last weekend in goal for the Cards. Alaverdy played against Plymouth, stopping 26 of 28 shots. Hearne played against Castleton, posting a 27-save shutout.
Potsdam only played on Saturday, falling 7-2 to Hobart College. Five players recorded a point in the game, with Mason Hoehn and Justin Vernace recording goals. Two of the Bears’ goalies, Stephen Friedland and Connor Green, played in the matchup. Green started the game, allowing six goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Friedland for the last 16:47 of the game. He allowed a goal on nine shots.
“We have to be a good skating team. We’re a good skating team. We need to be prepared to get up and down the ice (this weekend),” Gosek said. “It’ll be a battle on Friday and Saturday night. It’s not going to be easy.”
Oswego State (1-1) is coming off a pair of non-league games against Hobart and Elmira College. The Lakers lost 5-2 against the Statesmen on the road before topping the Soaring Eagles 5-2 at home Saturday.
Gosek called Friday’s loss a “wake-up call” for the players, especially after the two exhibition games where Oswego State was utilizing five-and-a-half forward lines, seven defensemen and all three goaltenders.
“If this was 10 years ago, maybe a little more than 10 years ago, it would’ve been the end of the world for me, losing,” Gosek said. “Now, I don’t like it. But how do we take what we did wrong and work on it?”
Tommy Cahill (2 goals, 1 assist), Connor Sleeth (1 goal, 2 assists) and Matt McQuade (3 assists) lead the Lakers with three points each. McQuade was named the SUNYAC’s Rookie of the Week this past week.
Eric Green played in goal against Hobart, allowing five goals on 37 shots. Richie Parent earned his first collegiate win against Elmira, allowing two goals on 17 shots, but both goals came when the Lakers were on a five-on-three penalty kill. One of Hobart’s goals was also while Oswego State was down two players.
“In the past, you had to commit axe murder to get five-on-three. Now, it’s all changed. There’s no filter with the officiating, in my opinion, with putting a team down two players. It’s not a big deal to them,” Gosek said. “But you can’t put yourself in those situations. We shot ourselves in the foot with both those situations. We want to be aggressive. We want to put pressure on them on the penalty kill. But we’ve got to be intelligent about it to not put ourselves down a second man.”
Gosek and assistant coach Jon Whitelaw said the number of penalties the team has taken in both games is “tolerable,” with Whitelaw mentioning the team tries to take no more than five penalties per game.
“But you can’t take two back-to-back,” Whitelaw said.
Oswego State did score twice on its power play, with one man-advantage goal per game.
“The power play is starting to find some chemistry. We don’t base it upon how many goals as much as how many grade-A shots. We still feel we have to do a better job of taking the goalie’s eyes away,” Gosek said. “Even on the power play, it doesn’t matter how well you move it around. If the goalie sees it coming, goalies are too good nowadays with a lot of equipment that you’ve got to get some traffic in front of them.”
Gosek said the Lakers just “want to start the season off the right way” with two league games coming up.
”(Saturday) should really be our baseline as far as our work ethic, and then continue to improve on our execution,” Gosek said. “It’s a huge weekend points-wise and league-wise. We’ll see where we’re at.”
