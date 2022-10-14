OSWEGO — Right from the first practice, Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek noticed his new players’ “commitment and attitude” toward the program.
The incoming group for the 2022-23 season consists of seven players, two of which are transferring from Division I programs.
“We wanted to make sure the group that we brought in were, what we felt, good players but even better people,” Gosek said. “They’re a great group of hard-working, dedicated young men that fit in to our culture and philosophy here.”
The six skaters that Gosek brought in possess good speed overall, he said. Gosek said the coaching staff has tried to institute the speed the program had when it made some deeper postseason runs to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four.
“We tried to go bigger. When we got bigger, we got slower. Then we realized, ‘Let’s get back to who we are, the way we want to play: by playing fast and getting guys that just think fast, and can move the puck fast,’” Gosek said. “I think we’re on the right track with that with the players we brought in last year and this year.”
CAL SCHELL
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Burlington, Ontario
Previous Team: Flin Flon Bombers (SJHL)
Class: Freshman
Cal Schell had a pretty successful final season of junior hockey with the Flin Flon Bombers. Not only was he the SJHL Sherwood Division’s Most Valuable Player, playing in 41 games with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage, but he also pushed the Bombers to the SJHL championship.
Plus, he led the Bombers in the Centennial Cup, the national junior A championships in Canada.
The Bombers lost to the Estevan Bruins in the SJHL championship series, and eventually made it to the playoff rounds of the Centennial Cup. Schell was also invited to participate in the Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp.
“Based upon the league in which he played and the statistics that he put up, we felt that he was the best goalie available to us last year,” Gosek said. “Every experience that you have under pressure, we believe, it goes into your data bank on how to handle it. It helps prepare you for the future.”
Schell stands at 6-foot-3, bringing in another tall goaltender to stand alongside Eric Green (6-foot-5). The Lakers graduated Steven Kosikoski, who stands at 6-foot-3, last season.
“He’s a big kid. He’s athletic. He’s out on his angles. There’s really nothing negative. He’s a competitor,” Gosek said. “He’s not as big as Green height-wise, but he’s a big kid. He looks big in the net with equipment on.”
Gosek added the coaching staff has high expectations for Schell, who is the brother of Oswego State women’s hockey defender Lauren Schell.
“Every year, we’re trying to bring in a guy that can knock our present players out of the line, or push them back in the lineup to be a better team,” Gosek said. “We like Green, we like (Richie) Parent. … If he’s clearly better than those two, that’s a positive for our team.”
DRAKE SEMRAD
Position: Defense
Hometown: Middleton, Wisconsin
Previous Team: Richmond Generals (USPHL Premier)
Class: Freshman
The lone defenseman of the incoming class, Gosek noted Semrad’s speed on the blue line. With the Richmond Generals — where former captain Travis Broughman also played — Semrad quarterbacked the Generals’ power play, Gosek said.
Not only did Richmond’s coach obviously recommend Semrad, but “three-quarters of the coaches on the other teams mentioned his name,” Gosek said.
Gosek mentioned when he went to a recruiting showcase, he said, “I’m going to come back from this showcase with the fastest skater.”
“He wasn’t going to knock anybody over with his size, but he played a hard, gritty game. And he made very good decisions with the puck,” Gosek said. “We think he’s got a high ceiling. … He’s certainly in the mix with his skating ability. It can get him in trouble, but it can also get him out of trouble. Once he learns what he can get away with, and what we’ll allow, he’ll be an asset to the program.”
Semrad recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 44 regular-season games with the Generals in his final season of junior hockey. Semrad also joins a team that returned its top six defenders from last season.
“If Drake can knock one of our returners out of the weekly lineup, then it’s making our team better because we like the guys we have,” Gosek said. “Do we like what we see right now? Absolutely.”
As for a comparison, Gosek brought up two notable names: Joe Carrabs (class of 2004) and Max Novick (class of 2021). Both defensemen were All-Americans for Oswego State who were offensive-minded, with Carrabs tallying 82 points in 118 games — including three 20-point seasons.
Novick had 56 points in 79 games in three seasons, after his senior year was canceled due to COVID-19.
Gosek said adding in a player like Semrad on the blue line, who has the chance to add some offensive production, will be key after just 11 of 89 goals came from the Lakers’ defensemen last season.
“Semrad has a lot of similarities to Carrabs. At that point, Carrabs was much more physical. He was just good at both ends,” Gosek said. “I’ll also say Max Novick. That’s a pretty high standard. Do we think Semrad can add point production? We do.”
DANIEL COLABUFO
Position: Forward
Hometown: Camillus, New York
Previous Team: Holy Cross (NCAA Division I)
Class: Sophomore
Daniel Colabufo not only adds a heavy shot with a quick release, but he also brings in a nice hometown factor, growing up in Camillus and playing for West Genesee High School before going to prep school and junior hockey.
Besides being a local kid, Gosek said, “people will appreciate his work ethic.”
Colabufo also went to several offseason camps at Oswego State while growing up, so the coaching staff knew who he was.
“While there was an ambition, when he went to Northwood School and then the NAHL, to play Division I — and he got that — we said to him, ‘If it doesn’t work out, or you’re not having fun, we’d always love to have you here.’ … He knew from day one that we’d love to have him here,” Gosek said. “Lo and behold, it doesn’t work out at Holy Cross, and he’s back here.”
Colabufo didn’t record any points in the 15 games he played at Holy Cross. But he was a standout at West Genesee, recording 156 points in three seasons, according to Colabufo’s EliteProspects page.
Outside of Colabufo’s shot, Gosek said Colabufo is a “gritty player with a good skill set.”
As for comparison, Gosek said Colabufo reminded him of former captain Mitch Herlihey (class of 2018).
“Colabufo plays hard and can shoot a puck,” Gosek said. “Shoots it better than Herlihey, but has the same relentless work ethic.”
BRETT FUDGER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Prince Rupert, British Columbia
Previous Team: Cowichan Valley Capitals (BCHL)
Class: Freshman
Admittedly, Brett Fudger told the coaching staff his foot speed might not be where the coaching staff wants it. But after watching the first week of practice, Gosek said he doesn’t think “it’s going to be a problem at all.”
But, Fudger does bring in some additional size to the forwards, standing at 6-foot-2. His game is “strong, physical and heavy,” Gosek said. But when he’s under pressure from opposing players, Fudger has “good hands in tight.”
“A lot of guys can dangle and look great in open ice. But with a guy in front of you and a guy in back of you, under pressure, what kind of decisions can you make?” Gosek said. “He was pretty impressive (Monday at practice).”
With Cowichan Valley in two seasons, Fudger recorded 38 points in 64 games, 32 of which came in the 2021-22 season. He was also captain of the Capitals, Gosek noted.
Gosek said Fudger reminded him of Shawn Hulshof (class of 2017). While Fudger might not have the same one-timer that Hulshof brought to the Lakers, his skating ability — driving the net specifically — is similar.
Hulshof had 129 points in 105 games for the Lakers.
“The way in which he skates, drives the net with his hands in tight, he can hold the puck tight to his skates and make plays,” Gosek said. “I know that’s a pretty high standard, but he had some similarities to Hulshof.”
CONNOR GATTO
Position: Forward
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Previous Team: Shreveport Mudbugs (NAHL)
Class: Freshman
A good jump and energy is what Connor Gatto can bring to Oswego State, Gosek said. With his size, the Lakers “didn’t bring him in to knock anybody over, but to compete, play with a heavy stick, and to play hard.”
But, off the ice, Gosek noted Gatto’s habits.
“All the good habits we try to instill in all our players, he possesses many of them,” Gosek said. “Even though I think he’s our smallest guy … he has no problem getting in, mixing it up.”
Gatto, who played for the Shreveport Mudbugs in the NAHL — where goaltender Richie Parent also played, but the two didn’t play together — recorded 71 points in 107 regular-season games.
He also won the Robertson Cup with the Mudbugs in the 2020-21 season.
Gosek called Gatto a shifty player with a comparison to Chris Muise (class of 2013). Gatto’s a little quicker than Muise, Gosek said, and moves the puck a little quicker, but still saw the similarities.
“He’s clever. He’s a snake in the grass,” Gosek said. “More times than not, he came away with the puck by using his quickness. … You’ve got to keep a hand on him, or he’ll scoot away from you.”
MATT McQUADE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Stittsville, Ontario
Previous Team: Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL)
Class: Freshman
Matt McQuade was a traveling junior hockey player, not only playing for the Brockville system in the CCHL/CCHL2, but also played for the Nepean Raiders (CCHL), Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL) and the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL).
But what stands out to Gosek and the coaching staff was his consistency in points, even when he switched from the CCHL to the NAHL.
“Many of his coaches told me he’s got Division I skill and Division I talent,” Gosek said. “Can we get consistently get that performance out of him? That’ll be our job as coaches to try to bring that out of him.”
All told, in 187 games between the CCHL and the NAHL, he recorded 107 points. Gosek noted his strong ability with the puck, especially receiving passes that might be awkward to handle.
“His skill set with his hands, his hockey sense, are all qualities that we’re looking for,” Gosek said. “In person on the ice with him, his hands were what stood out.”
When it comes to comparisons, assistant coach Jon Whitelaw said Josh Zizek (class of 2020). “He’s got Zizek effort and intelligence, maybe even a little bit smarter. But he’s got a higher upside of offense.”
Gosek went deeper in his memory bank, using the comparison of Jocelyn Dubord (class of 2006). “He can shoot a puck and he’s got a heaviness to his game.”
THOMAS ROCCO
Position: Forward
Hometown: Downington, Pennsylvania
Previous Team: St. Cloud State University (Division I)
Class: Senior
Gosek said Thomas Rocco could still be at St. Cloud State University this season, but with the amount of depth that the team possesses — including a good amount of NHL draft picks — Gosek said Rocco’s old coaches “had nothing but praise for the kid.”
“There’s a reason why they’re an elite program,” Gosek said. “If you watch the games he played, he made stuff happen.”
In 24 games — 15 of which came in his first season at St. Cloud — Rocco tacked on two assists.
Rocco also spent time in the NAHL with the Aberdeen Wings (42 points in 56 games).
Committing early to St. Cloud State, the coaching staff at Oswego State said Rocco wasn’t an initial target and wouldn’t have been looked at that early by the Lakers’ coaching staff.
But because of Rocco’s quickness, he should make an impact by racking up a lot of scoring opportunities. “Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him,” Whitelaw added.
Gosek mentioned, using another incoming player, that a player like Fudger “goes to the dirty areas of the ice with a purpose.” Rocco does the same, “but just with his speed.”
“Fudger goes through guys to get there,” Gosek said. “Rocco skates around them.”
Gosek said Rocco doesn’t have the same straightaway speed as a player like Neil Musselwhite — who was once the fastest skater in college hockey, Division I or Division III — and while he’s not far off, Gosek said Rocco is shiftier.
“You’ve either got to get back in on your goalie so you don’t get beat to the net (by Rocco), or you’ve got to try to stop him before he gets going in the neutral zone and get a bump on him,” Gosek said. “Based upon what we’ve seen, he’s our fastest skater.”
